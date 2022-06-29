U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

Store Supply Warehouse Named to Top Workplace 2022 List

·1 min read

ST. LOUIS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business industry supply leader Store Supply Warehouse announced Tuesday they have been selected as a Top Workplace in St. Louis for 2022 by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

storesupply.com
storesupply.com

Top Workplaces awards are based solely on feedback captured from one, five-minute employee engagement survey and are published yearly by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"We are thrilled to once again be named a Top Workplace in the small business category" said Jeff Bernth, Chief Marketing Officer at Store Supply Warehouse. "This recognition shows that our incredible team is the reason we are able to deliver on the promises we make to our customers. We aim to create an environment where our employees can learn and thrive." Bernth said.

The Top Workplaces survey was conducted between January and April 2022 and was open to organizations with 50 or more employees in Greater St. Louis.

The full list of honorees can be viewed at : www.stltoday.com/business/workplaces

More information on Store Supply Warehouse can be found at: www.storesupply.com

About Store Supply Warehouse:

Store Supply Warehouse has been serving the retail and small business industries for over 25 years, providing store fixtures and supplies for small businesses, online retailers, boutiques and more. They maintain shipping facilities throughout the country and are headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Store Supply Warehouse is available by phone at 1-800-823-8887 or anytime online at storesupply.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/store-supply-warehouse-named-to-top-workplace-2022-list-301578060.html

SOURCE Store Supply Warehouse

