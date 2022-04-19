U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,388.25
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,315.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,912.50
    +4.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.10
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.97
    -1.24 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.70
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    -0.07 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0799
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.62
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0890
    +1.0890 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,677.29
    +1,788.66 (+4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    950.00
    +19.08 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.40
    -18.98 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

STOREDOT, THE EXTREME FAST CHARGING BATTERY PIONEER GETS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM VOLVO CARS TECH FUND

·5 min read

  • Volvo Cars Tech Fund, the carmaker's venture capital arm, makes strategic investment in the extreme fast charging pioneer StoreDot

  • Investment from Volvo Cars is the latest collaboration with a major automotive manufacturer and a vote of confidence in StoreDot's advanced technologies

  • StoreDot is on track to begin mass production of silicon dominant lithium-ion cells delivering 100 miles of range in five minutes of charging by 2024

  • StoreDot's global strategic partners now include Daimler, BP Ventures, Ola Electric, Samsung, TDK, EVE and VinFast

  • '100in5' battery cells currently in real-world testing by leading automotive manufacturers

HERZELIYA, Israel, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Volvo Cars, through the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, has made a strategic investment in StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging technologies for electric vehicles.

Dr Doron Myersdorf StoreDot CEO
Dr Doron Myersdorf StoreDot CEO

StoreDot is on track to begin mass producing its '100in5' cells as early as 2024, achieving 100 miles of charge in just five minutes. The investment gives Volvo Cars the opportunity to collaborate closely with StoreDot on exciting new battery technology, as it aims to become a pure electric car company by 2030.

Meir Halberstam, StoreDot CFO "We are moving closer to the mass production of our batteries and this investment from Volvo Cars Tech Fund is yet another huge vote of confidence in StoreDot and our mission. It represents a significant and high-profile element of our current Series D funding round. This gives us the financial firepower to bring our revolutionary batteries to market quicker and boost ongoing R&D into solid-state technologies."

Volvo Cars was the first established car maker to commit to all-out electrification and aims to sell only pure electric cars by 2030. As early as 2025, the company is aiming for half of its global volume to consist of pure electric cars.

Alexander Petrofski, Head of Volvo Cars Tech Fund "We aim to be the fastest transformer in our industry and the Tech Fund plays a crucial role in establishing partnerships with future technology leaders. Our investment in StoreDot is a perfect fit for that mindset and its commitment to electrification and carbon-free mobility matches our own. We are excited to make this collaboration successful for both parties, working towards bringing this groundbreaking technology to the market."


Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO "We are extremely excited and proud to be entering into a collaboration with a premium automotive brand. Volvo Cars' commitment to zero emissions electric vehicles is hugely impressive and one that fits perfectly with StoreDot's mission. We are working to ensure that EV drivers will never have to be concerned with anxiety over charging times, currently the major barrier to EV ownership and a cleaner world. StoreDot is also offering global OEMs a clear technology roadmap that will start with '100in5' silicon-dominant batteries by 2024 but extends into the next decade when we are already on track to achieve 100 miles in two minutes of charge."

The new funding comes as part of StoreDot's Series D investment round. Volvo Cars is joining an impressive list of the company's global investors, including Daimler, VinFast, Ola Electric, BP Ventures, Samsung, TDK, and EVE Energy.

StoreDot is currently working with many global automotive manufacturers, to power next generation electric vehicles. It is already shipping advanced '100in5' cells for them to undertake real-world testing.

About StoreDot:

StoreDot is a pioneer and leader of extreme fast charging batteries that overcome the critical barrier to mainstream EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by designing and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, making it possible to charge an EV in just five minutes – the same time it takes to refuel a conventional combustion engine vehicle. Through it's '100inX' strategic roadmap, StoreDot's battery technology is optimized for best driver experience with XFC in Li-ion batteries, as well as future technologies for extreme energy-density (XED). StoreDot's strategic investors include VinFast, BP, Daimler, Ola Electric, Samsung Ventures, and TDK. In 2019, the company achieved a world first by demonstrating the live full charge of a two-wheeled EV in just five minutes. In 2020, the company demonstrated the scalability of its XFC batteries and is on target for Electric Vehicle battery production at scale by 2024. For more information see: www.store-dot.com.

About Volvo Cars:

Volvo Cars in 2021
Volvo Car Group recorded an operating profit of 20.3 BSEK. Revenue in 2021 amounted to 282.0 BSEK, while global sales reached 698,700 cars.

About Volvo Car Group
Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker "VOLCAR B".

Volvo Cars aims to provide customers with the Freedom to Move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. This is reflected in its ambition to become a fully electric car maker by 2030 and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040.

As of December 2020, Volvo Cars employed approximately 40,000 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg (Sweden), Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centers in Gothenburg, Camarillo (US), Sunnyvale (US) and Shanghai (China).

Photo :https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798687/Dr_Doron_Myersdorf__StoreDot_CEO.jpg
Photo :https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798688/Meir_Halberstam__StoreDot_CFO.jpg

Meir Halberstam StoreDot CFO
Meir Halberstam StoreDot CFO
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storedot-the-extreme-fast-charging-battery-pioneer-gets-strategic-investment-from-volvo-cars-tech-fund-301527260.html

SOURCE StoreDot

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Stocks Are Struggling After Earnings. These 5 Could Soar.

    The latest corporate earnings news isn't generally giving stocks a lift, but it is still possible to find shares that can jump in response to profit reports.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Now Sees Tesla Shares More Than Quadrupling

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management now expects Tesla Inc. shares to more than quadruple to $4,600 by 2026.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtArk last year said it saw shares of the e

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Bank of America stock rises after earnings beat, Didi and Rivian shares drop

    Bank of America stock is up after impressive Q1 earnings while Didi stock is down due to the company planning to delist in the U.S. and Rivian is down after comments from its CEO on the EV battery shortage.

  • Warren Buffett's Bear Market Maneuvers

    This esteemed investor rarely changes his long-term investing strategy, no matter what the market does.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Russia Has Found No Place Yet to Invest Reserves After Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank conceded it’s found no clear alternatives to the world’s major reserve currencies after sanctions over the war with Ukraine left it in possession of only yuan and gold.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceMask Mandate for Planes, Trains Overturned by Federal JudgeUkraine Update: Russia Says Depot for Western Weapons DestroyedUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy

  • Elon Musk Isn’t Going Away if Twitter Rejects Him. Here’s What He Might Pay.

    Expect more drama even if the Twitter board rejects the Tesla CEO's offer for the social media platform. An Elvis Presley song has something to do with it.

  • Netflix, Tesla to report earnings this week

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick discusses earnings expectations for Netlix and Tesla.&nbsp;

  • Lockheed Martin Stock Falls Near Buy Point With Earnings On Tap, F-35 In Focus

    Will Lockheed Martin earnings include an update on F-35 fighter jets? LMT stock fell near a buy point.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • Netflix Investors Could Be in for a Shocker This Week

    With investor sentiment near trough levels, the streaming pioneer could deliver a big surprise this week.

  • Tesla Reports Earnings Wednesday. Investors Should Prepare for Disappointment.

    Investors typically have high expectations for Tesla earnings. The EV pioneer's report on Wednesday might not deliver.

  • Didi’s Brief U.S. Foray Is Ending. What Happens Next?

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is preparing to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, after its initial public offering there last year drew the wrath of Beijing. The Chinese ride-hailing giant said it plans to list in Hong Kong instead, allowing existing shareholders to convert their holdings in the company. There are challenges ahead -- for Didi, its shareholders and other Chinese companies looking to go public. Meanwhile, the government’s ongoing investigation and new regulatory measures h

  • Ford Is About to Make a Big Strategic Decision

    The carmaker wants to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year from 2026. Here's an important piece of that puzzle.

  • How Donald Trump Gets Away With Paying Less Income Tax Than Joe Biden

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released their income tax returns last week. The first couple reported $610,702 in adjusted gross income and paid $150,439 in federal income tax at an effective tax rate of 24.6%. While it’s unclear what former president Donald Trump’s income or tax bill was for 2021, we can compare Biden’s 2017 federal tax return with the data The New York Times reported on regarding Trump’s income tax payment in 2017. Biden’s 2017 tax return showed $11,031,309 in a

  • 10 Best Cyclical Stocks For Inflation

    In this article, we discuss 10 best cyclical stocks for inflation. If you want to skip reading about what cyclical stocks are and how they perform during times of surging inflation, you can go directly to 5 Best Cyclical Stocks For Inflation. What Is A Cyclical Stock? A stock is said to be cyclical if […]