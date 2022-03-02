U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.25
    +18.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,416.00
    +149.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,065.50
    +60.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.00
    +9.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.78
    +5.37 (+5.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.70
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.29 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1090
    -0.0038 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.24
    +3.09 (+10.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3306
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2010
    +0.3110 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,016.60
    +738.86 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.27
    +16.28 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.65
    +50.45 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

STOREDOT, THE EXTREME FAST CHARGING BATTERY PIONEER, ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 100 MILES PER 5 MINUTES OF CHARGE IN 2024 AND 100 MILES IN 2 MINUTES WITHIN A DECADE

·4 min read

- StoreDot's technology roadmap will deliver 100 miles of range on a 2-minute charge by 2032

- Fast-charging battery cells offering 100 miles in 5 minutes will be ready for mass-production in 2024, followed by 100 miles in 3 minutes by 2028

- StoreDot is at the advanced stages of developing groundbreaking semi-solid state technologies

- StoreDot's battery cells are currently in real-world testing by global automotive electric vehicle manufacturers

- StoreDot gives automotive manufacturers a clear, realistic technology roadmap for solving the Range Anxiety barrier to help create a cleaner world

- Extreme fast-charge multi-patented battery technologies with proven battery chemistry can now be applied to any cell format, including the 4680 family form factor

HERZELIYA, Israel, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles, has revealed its strategic technology roadmap, labeled '100inX', which will deliver batteries capable of charging a 100 miles of range on just a 2 minute charge, with mass production readiness planned within 10 years.

StoreDot&#x002019;s 100inX battery cell roadmap (PRNewsfoto/StoreDot)
StoreDot’s 100inX battery cell roadmap (PRNewsfoto/StoreDot)

StoreDot is also firmly on track for its first milestone for global automotive manufacturers: producing its silicon-dominant anode XFC lithium-ion cells at scale by 2024 that will be capable of delivering 100 miles of range in 5 minutes of charge.

In parallel, StoreDot is already at the advanced stages of developing groundbreaking semi-solid-state technologies which will further improve the batteries by 40% over 4 years – delivering 100 miles of charge time in just 3 minutes and be mass production ready by 2028.

100in5, 100in3 and 100in2 of miles per minute of charging are three generations of StoreDot technologies of Silicon dominant XFC, semi solid state and full solid state. They will be delivered over the coming decade with 100in5 by 2024, 100in3 by 2028 (40% improvement) and 100in2 by 2032 (additional 33% improvement).

Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO "It's absolutely crucial that we give global automotive manufacturers a clear, realistic and hype-free roadmap for the introduction of our fast-charging battery technologies. After intense development of our silicon-dominant chemistries we will be mass-production ready by 2024, delivering a transformative product that will overcome the major barrier to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles – charging times and range anxiety.

"However, we are committed to a rapid transition to a cleaner, zero-emissions world and our strategic technology roadmap extends long after 2024, where each milestone represents a radical 20% performance improvement - a major impact on the driver's experience. We are also progressing with our semi-solid state battery aiming for its production at scale by 2028, which will demonstrate a better charging experience for EV drivers in terms of miles per minute of charging.

"Our ultimate goal though, and one that is now absolutely in our grasp, is to produce cells that will revolutionize charging times, achieving 100 miles of range in only 2 minutes. This breakthrough performance that was once considered impossible - is achievable with StoreDot's technology in just 10 years from now."

StoreDot's ground-breaking extreme fast charging cells will be available in both pouch and the 4680 family form factor – the formats increasingly favored by the majority of global car manufacturers. Pioneering work for these XFC cells has been undertaken with participation of global experts from Israel, the UK, the US and in China. '100in5' cells of StoreDot's XFC technology are already being tested in the real world by a number of automotive OEMs.

About StoreDot

StoreDot is a pioneer and leader of extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries that overcome the critical barrier to mainstream EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by designing and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, making it possible to fully charge an EV in just five minutes – the same time it takes to refuel a conventional combustion engine vehicle. Through it's '100inX' strategic roadmap, StoreDot's battery technology is optimized for best driver experience with XFC in Li-ion batteries, as well as future technologies for extreme energy-density (XED). StoreDot's strategic investors include VinFast, BP, Daimler, Samsung Ventures and TDK. In 2019, the company achieved a world first by demonstrating the live full charge of a two-wheeled EV in just five minutes. In 2020, the company demonstrated the scalability of its XFC batteries and is on target for Electric Vehicle battery production at scale by 2024. For more information see: www.store-dot.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storedot-the-extreme-fast-charging-battery-pioneer-on-track--to-achieve-100-miles-per-5-minutes-of-charge-in-2024-and-100-miles-in-2-minutes-within-a-decade-301493092.html

SOURCE StoreDot

Recommended Stories

  • Apple cuts Russia off from its products and services

    Apple has cut off sales of its products in Russia, as tech companies escalate measures against the country.

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could Spur Cyber Attacks. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • Nvidia calls in authorities after hackers steal workers' log-ins and leak them online

    Nvidia, the US microchip giant, has alerted authorities after hackers stole employees’ login details and began leaking them online.

  • U.S. Expects Chinese Tech Firms to Help Choke Off Russia Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington is expected to lean on major Chinese companies from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. to Lenovo Group Ltd. to join U.S.-led sanctions against Russia, aiming to cripple the country’s ability to buy key technologies and components.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Biden Assails Puti

  • Bitcoin and Ether Face Bears, Why XRP Could Tumble

    Bitcoin price is facing a strong resistance near $38,600, ether price is moving lower below $2,650, XRP is struggling to stay above the key $0.675 support.

  • Ethernet co-inventor David Boggs dies at 71

    Pioneering Xerox PARC computer researcher David Boggs, best known for co-inventing Ethernet, has died at 71.

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • AppLovin to Acquire Connected-TV Platform Wurl for $430 Million

    Mobile marketing software company AppLovin is jumping into the connected-TV streaming video space with a deal to acquire Wurl for $430 million. With the acquisition, Wurl is expected to retain its brand and operate independently with its existing management team, led by Wurl co-founder and CEO Sean Doherty Sr. The deal, announced Monday, is expected […]

  • Nvidia says employee, company information leaked online after cyber attack

    "We have no evidence of ransomware being deployed on the Nvidia environment or that this is related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict," the company's spokesperson said in a statement. Nvidia added it was working to analyze the information that has been leaked and does not anticipate any disruption to the company's business. At a market cap of about $600 billion, Nvidia is the most valuable chipmaker in the United States.

  • Hundreds of thousands join Ukraine ‘IT Army’ to fight cyberwar with Russia

    Hundreds of thousands of people have signed up to a Ukrainian ‘IT Army’ in an attempt to help the country launch cyber attacks. The initiative has been supported by high-ranking members of the Ukrainian government and has already indicated that it may be behind a number of cyber attacks on Russian targets. Much of the work is focused on taking down important websites, however, with posts in recent days instructing followers to launch cyber attacks on the Russian Federal Security Service or FSB, as well as banking websites and services.

  • Analyst Report: salesforce.com, inc.

    Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company’s main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product. Salesforce.com also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

  • Daily Crunch: Drone service Wing completes 200K commercial deliveries, partners with supermarket chain

    Akin to how it takes nation-states a little time to get sanctions up and running, tech companies don’t roll out responses to geopolitical changes in a moment. Hackers leak Nvidia data: After a cyberattack, Nvidia confirmed to TechCrunch that hackers are leaking its data. “Sensitive data from its networks, including employee credentials and proprietary company information,” we write.

  • Ukrainian mapping tool taken offline by DDoS attack

    Liveuamap, a tool journalists and relief organizations have used to follow the conflict in Ukraine, was the target of a DDoS attack earlier today that lasted approximately 18 hours.

  • Kia will let you summon an actual human to charge your EV

    The automaker is partnering with Currently to provide on-demand charging for Kia EV owners.

  • This crazy new battery the size of a salt grain can power a computer

    It seems like technology continues to get smaller and smaller. In the past, cellphones used to be massive, but now you can buy versions that are as powerful as small computers with less bulk than earlier models. A group of scientists at the Chemnitz University of Technology appears to be taking that same approach. Instead … The post This crazy new battery the size of a salt grain can power a computer appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple to halt sales and limit services in Russia

    Apple is the latest firm to stop selling products in Russia and will limit Apple Pay and other services.

  • Lithuania asks Google, Apple to remove Russia's Yandex ride-hailing app

    VILNIUS (Reuters) -Lithuania has asked Google and Apple to remove the app for the Yandex.taxi ride-hailing service, owned by Russia's Yandex and Uber, the transport and economy ministers said on Monday. The request to remove the app in Lithuania is in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the transport ministry said in a statement. Yandex did not immediately comment.

  • New Chinese hacking tool found, spurring U.S. warning to allies

    Security researchers with U.S. cybersecurity firm Symantec said they have discovered a “highly sophisticated” Chinese hacking tool that has been able to escape public attention for more than a decade. The discovery was shared with the U.S. government in recent months, who have shared the information with foreign partners, said a U.S. official. Symantec, a division of chipmaker Broadcom, published its research about the tool, which it calls Daxin, on Monday.

  • Samsung's 1TB T7 Touch SSD drops to a record low of $140

    Samsung's T7 Touch portable drive is on sale for $140, or $50 off its normal price and a return to its record low.

  • Zoom’s Sales Growth Slows as Retreat From Pandemic High Continues

    At 21% for the quarter, the year-over-year sales gain is the company’s slowest on record.