Stores open on Black Friday 2023: Hours for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, more

The Friday after Thanksgiving, famously known as "Black Friday," is upon us, and so are discounts and deals from most major retailers.

The day, largely considered the best shopping day of the year for consumers, was not always synonymous with shopping, but is now a day people mark on their calendars before making personal purchases, or before spending big money on holiday gifts for others.

The holiday has undergone transitions over the years as e-commerce softened some of the chaos of in-person shopping. But brick-and-mortar stores still see plenty of foot traffic on an annual basis.

Here's what you need to know about which stores are open on Black Friday, and what their hours are.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday falls on Friday, Nov. 24 this year.

What time does Walmart open on Black Friday?

While Walmart was closed on Thanksgiving, stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time on Black Friday, according to the company.

What time does Target open on Black Friday?

Target was closed on Thanksgiving, but stores will open at 6 a.m. Friday and will close at their regular time. Some store hours vary by location, so check with your local store for their specific hours.

What time does Best Buy open on Black Friday?

Best Buy stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday, the company told USA TODAY.

What time does Macy's open on Black Friday?

All Macy's stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday, according to the company.

What time does JC Penny open on Black Friday?

Stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday, the company told USA TODAY.

What time do Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's open on Black Friday?

All Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time on Black Friday.

What time do TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods open on Black Friday?

All TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday this year.

What time does REI open on Black Friday?

All REI stores will be closed on Black Friday.

What time do pharmacies, like CVS and Walgreens open on Black Friday?

Most CVS stores will be open regular hours, however some locations may be closed or have limited hours, the company told USA TODAY.

Most Walgreens stores will also be open their regular hours on Black Friday.

It is always best to check your local store's hours before going. You can find your local CVS here and Walgreens here.

What time is Harbor Freight Tools open on Black Friday?

Harbor Freight Tools is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

Stores open on Black Friday 2023

Below is a list of stores open on Black Friday and their hours. Some store hours may vary by location, so it is always best to check with your local store regarding their specific hours.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Black Friday 2023 stores open, hours: Walmart, Target, Best Buy, more