What stores are open on Black Friday 2023? See hours for Walmart, Target, Macy's, more

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is widely considered the best shopping day of the year for consumers.

While the name "Black Friday" has not always been synonymous with generous discounts and hoards of shoppers, it is now a day people mark on their calendars before purchasing clothes, electronics, holiday gifts and more.

While many incorrect theories suggest the name "Black Friday" is derived from stores earning profit from holiday sales, or "going into the black," the name actually dates back to the 1950s.

Philadelphia police used the term to describe the chaos that often took place in the city on the day after Thanksgiving, where many people from the suburbs would go into the city to do their holiday shopping, according to Britannica. By 1961, the name "Black Friday" had stuck in Philadelphia and became popular nationally in the late 1980s.

While the holiday has undergone transitions over the years (from in-person shopping chaos to the rise of e-commerce), brick-and-mortar stores still see plenty of foot traffic on an annual basis.

Here's what you need to know about which stores are open, and what their hours are.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday falls on Friday, Nov. 24 this year.

What time does Walmart open on Black Friday?

While Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving, stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time on Black Friday, according to the company.

What time does Target open on Black Friday?

Target will also be closed on Thanksgiving in 2023, but stores will open at 6 a.m. Friday and will close at their regular time.

Some store hours vary by location, so check with your local store for their specific hours.

What time does Macy's open on Black Friday?

All Macy's stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday, according to the company.

What time do Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's open on Black Friday?

All Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time on Black Friday.

What time does Belk open on Black Friday?

Belk stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday, according to the company.

What time do TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods open on Black Friday?

All TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday this year.

What time do pharmacies, like CVS and Walgreens open on Black Friday?

Most CVS stores will be open regular hours, however some locations may be closed or have limited hours, the company told USA TODAY.

Most Walgreens stores will also be open their regular hours on Black Friday.

It is always best to check your local store's hours before going. You can find your local CVS here and Walgreens here.

Stores open on Black Friday 2023

Below is a list of stores open on Black Friday and their hours. Some store hours may vary by location, so it is always best to check with your local store regarding their specific hours.

Kohls: Stores will open at 5 a.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Victoria's Secret: Stores will be open with operating hours between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

IKEA: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lowe's: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nordstrom: Stores will be opening early and closing late; Nordstrom will update their website with full store hours one week before Thanksgiving

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Open regular hours

Staples: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Big Lots: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Contributing: Olivia Munson, USA TODAY

