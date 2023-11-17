What stores are open for Thanksgiving 2023 in Memphis?

Thanksgiving and Black Friday are right around the corner, so it's time to start defrosting turkeys and getting credit cards ready.

For those who like to get started on their holiday shopping on Thanksgiving Day, it might be a little harder for you this year as most stores have elected to close this year.

In terms of Black Friday, a majority of retail locations are getting a start to their day well before the sun with most stores opening at 5 or 6 a.m. Even though discounts aren't as steep as they used to be, stores are still ready to welcome the crowds.

Here's a look at some Memphis-area store hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day in Memphis

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day in Memphis

Black Friday store hours in Memphis

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 5 a.m.-11 p.m.

Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops : 5 a.m.-9 p.m.

Bath & Bodyworks: opens at 6 a.m.

Best Buy: Varies by location.

Big Lots: 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

Costo : 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods : 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Hobby Lobby : 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Home Depot: Regular store hours

Home Goods : 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Ikea: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

JCPenney : opens at 5 a.m.

JOANN Fabrics and Crafts : 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Kirkland's : 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Kohl's : 5 a.m.-9 p.m.

Lowe's : 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Macy's: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Marshall's : 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Michaels: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Old Navy: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sam's Club : opens at 10 a.m.

Sephora : Varies by location, but most open at 6 a.m.

Target: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

TJ Maxx : 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

ULTA Beauty: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

Walmart: 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

