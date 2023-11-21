What stores are open on Thanksgiving 2023? See Target, Walmart, Home Depot holiday status

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, and while a majority of stores have remained open on the holiday in the past, shoppers may struggle to find too many options this year.

More retailers have moved away from opening their stores on the holiday, a nod to a change in consumer habits and as a way for employers to demonstrate care to their workers, experts told USA TODAY.

Several major retailers have announced plans to close on the holiday. One of the nation's largest mall operators, Simon Properties, said it plans to close its malls on Thanksgiving for the fourth consecutive year.

Here's a full list of which stores will be open, along with their hours, and which stores will be closed on Thanksgiving 2023.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

No, all Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving?

No, all Costco locations will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

All Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Will Home Depot, Lowe's or Ace Hardware be open on Thanksgiving?

All Home Depot and Lowe's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Ace Hardware stores are independently owned and operated, so hours vary by location. However, an "overwhelming majority" of their stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Best Buy open on Thanksgiving?

No, all Best Buy locations will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Will TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods be open on Thanksgiving?

No, all three stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Will Cabela's and Bass Pro Shop be open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, both Bass Pro Shop and Cabela's will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Is Dick's Sporting Goods open on Thanksgiving?

No, all Dick's locations will be closed on Nov. 23 this year.

Is Belk open on Thanksgiving?

All Belk stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Are Macy's, Nordstrom or JC Penny open on Thanksgiving?

No, all Macy's, Nordstrom and JC Penny stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Some Macy's store hours vary by location, so it is best to check with your local store regarding their specific hours.

Is Kohl's open on Thanksgiving?

No, all Kohl's stores will be closed on Nov. 23 this year.

Is Big Lots open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, Big Lots will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Is IKEA open on Thanksgiving?

All IKEA stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Is Victoria's Secret open on Thanksgiving?

No, all Victoria's Secret stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Will Office Depot, OfficeMax or Staples be open on Thanksgiving?

No, all locations of all three stores will be closed on Nov. 23 this year.

Is PetSmart open on Thanksgiving?

No, PetSmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.

More stores closed on Thanksgiving

Here is a list of all other retailers that will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, unless noted otherwise, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Barnes & Noble

REI

Burlington Coat Factory

Five Below

Old Navy: a small number of Old Navy stores in select markets will be open

Gap

H&M

Sephora: Store hours vary by region and location, so check with your local store.

