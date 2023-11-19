Here are the stores open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday in the Phoenix area

There's no need to cut short your Thanksgiving dinner this year. Most of the large malls and retailers around metro Phoenix will be closed that day, with the big in-store push starting the following day, Black Friday.

As recently as 2018, nearly half of the large retailers tracked by The Arizona Republic were closed on Turkey Day, but the trend has been toward more dark stores amid retailers' increasing regard for employee wishes in a tight job market.

Besides, Black Friday and Cyber Monday-focused online sales continue to rise in importance.

Only a relative handful of retail chains will be open on Thanksgiving. According to TheBlackFriday.com, these include Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Kmart and various dollar stores and pharmacy-oriented retailers such as CVS and Walgreens.

Here are Black Friday openings, according to TheBlackFriday.com, along with similar information for some of the larger shopping centers around metro Phoenix:

Ace Hardware: Hours vary

Ashley: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Barnes & Noble: Opens 8 a.m.

Bass Pro Shops: Opens 5 a.m.

Bealls: Opens 8 a.m.

Beds Bath & Beyond: Opens 6 a.m.

Belk: Opens 7 a.m.

Best Buy: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big Lots: Opens 6 a.m.

BJ's Wholesale: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burlington: Hours vary

Cabela's: Opens 5 a.m.

Conn's Home Plus: 7 a.m. to midnight

Costco: Opens 9 a.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dillard's: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Five Below: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GameStop: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Home Depot: Opens 6 a.m.

Joann: Opens 6 a.m.

Kmart: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl's: Opens 5 a.m.

Lowe's: Opens 6 a.m.

Macy's: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Michaels: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nordstrom: Opens 9 a.m.

Office Max: Opens 9 a.m.

Old Navy: Midnight to 11 p.m.

JC Penney: Opens 5 a.m.

Petco: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

PetSmart: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sam's Club: Regular hours

Sears Outlet: Opens 7 a.m.

Staples: Opens 9 a.m.

Target: Opens 7 a.m.

Tractor Supply Co.: Opens 6 a.m.

Ulta: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walgreens: Regular hours

Walmart: Opens 6 a.m.

World Market: Opens 7 a.m.

In addition, eight regional malls operated by Macerich will be closed Thanksgiving Day and open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday. They are: Arrowhead Towne Center, Biltmore Fashion Park, Chandler Fashion Center, Desert Sky Mall, Kierland Commons, San Tan Village, Scottsdale Fashion Square and Superstition Springs Center.

