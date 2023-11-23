Stores open on Thanksgiving in El Paso include Albertsons, Whole Foods

Thanksgiving is a holiday known for many things: spending time with loved ones, eating delicious food, and for some people, shopping.

Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 23, and while a majority of stores have remained open in the past, shoppers may struggle to find many shopping options this year.

Here's a full list of which stores will be open, along with their hours, and which stores will be closed this year on Thanksgiving.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

No, all Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

All Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Albertsons open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, Albertsons will open on Thanksgiving.

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving?

No, all Costco locations will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Sam's Club open on Thanksgiving?

No, all Sam's locations will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Whole Foods open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, Whole Foods will open at 7 a.m.

Whole Foods located at 100 Pitt St. in West El Paso.

Is Dick's Sporting Goods open on Thanksgiving?

No, all Dick's locations will be closed on Nov. 23 this year.

Will Cabela's be open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, Cabela's will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Are Macy's or Nordstrom open on Thanksgiving?

No, all Macy's and Nordstrom stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Some Macy's store hours vary by location, so it is best to check with your local store regarding their specific hours.

Will Home Depot or Lowe's be open on Thanksgiving?

All Home Depot and Lowe's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Will TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods be open on Thanksgiving?

No, all three stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Big Lots open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, Big Lots will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Is Victoria's Secret open on Thanksgiving?

No, all Victoria's Secret stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Will Office Depot, OfficeMax or Staples be open on Thanksgiving?

No, all locations of all three stores will be closed on Nov. 23 this year.

Is PetSmart open on Thanksgiving?

No, PetSmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Thanksgiving 2023: Stores open in El Paso include Albertsons