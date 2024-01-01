Are stores open New Year's Day 2024? See hours for Walmart, Target, Home Depot and more

Consumers looking to kick off 2024 with a shopping spree are in luck, as they will have options aplenty on Jan. 1.

While most national retailers shut their doors on Christmas, that will not be the case on New Year's Day, as companies such as Walmart, Target and TJ Maxx, among others, will be open.

Some companies will be open with limited hours, however, so it is always best to check with your local store for their specific holiday hours before leaving your home.

Here's everything you need to know about which stores will be open and closed on New Year's Day 2024.

Bank, post office info for New Year's: Are banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day 2023?

Is Walmart open on New Year's Day?

Yes, all Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 1, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Target open on New Year's Day?

Target stores will be open their regular hours on New Year's Day, however store hours vary by location. You can find your local store's specific hours here.

First Day Hikes: Celebrate New Year and exercise with First Day Hikes all around Maryland

Is Sam's Club open on New Year's Day?

Sam's Club warehouses will be closed on Jan. 1, 2024.

Are Home Depot, Lowe's or Ace Hardware open on New Year's Day?

Home Depot stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 1, while Lowe's stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ace Hardware stores are individually owned and operated, so hours vary by location, however most stores will be closed on New Year's Day.

Polar plunges: Shake off 2023, dive into 2024 at Ocean City, Chincoteague New Year's swims: All to know

Are TJ Maxx and HomeGoods open on New Year's Day?

Both stores will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Is Old Navy open on New Year's Day?

All locations for Old Navy vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store for specific hours of operation.

Story continues

New businesses in 2023: Wawa, Jersey Mike's and tons more new businesses in Salisbury, Ocean City in 2023

Is Kohl's open on New Year's Day?

Yes, Kohl's stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Is Barnes & Noble open on New Year's Day?

Barnes & Noble bookstores will be open their regular hours on New Year's Day.

Businesses coming in 2024: Wawa, Starbucks and much more: a slew of new businesses coming to Delmarva in 2024

Will pet stores like PetSmart be open on New Year's Day?

PetSmart stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stores open on New Year's Day

All stores listed below will be open on Jan. 1. Hours are listed for the companies that provided them.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Year's Day 2024 stores open, hours: Walmart, Target, Home Depot