Are stores open New Year's Day 2024? See hours for Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Macy's, more

Consumers looking to kick off 2024 with a shopping spree are in luck, as they will have options aplenty on Jan. 1.

While most national retailers shut their doors on Christmas, that will not be the case on New Year's Day, as companies such as Walmart, Target and TJ Maxx, among others, will be open.

Some companies will be open with limited hours, however, so it is always best to check with your local store for their specific holiday hours before leaving your home.

Here's everything you need to know about which stores will be open and closed on New Year's Day 2024.

Is Walmart open on New Year's Day?

Yes, all Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 1, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Target open on New Year's Day?

Target stores will be open their regular hours on New Year's Day, however store hours vary by location. You can find your local store's specific hours here.

Are Costco or Sam's Club open on New Year's Day?

Both Costco and Sam's Club warehouses will be closed on Jan. 1, 2024.

Are Home Depot, Lowe's or Ace Hardware open on New Year's Day?

Home Depot stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 1, while Lowe's stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ace Hardware stores are individually owned and operated, so hours vary by location, however most stores will be closed on New Year's Day.

Are TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods open on New Year's Day?

Yes, all three stores will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Are JCPenney or Macy's open on New Year's Day?

Yes, JCPenney stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. while Macy's stores will be open their regular hours.

Are Old Navy, Gap or Banana Republic open on New Year's Day?

All locations for Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store for specific hours of operation.

Is Kohl's open on New Year's Day?

Yes, Kohl's stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Is Barnes & Noble open on New Year's Day?

Barnes & Noble bookstores will be open their regular hours on New Year's Day.

Will Cabela's and Bass Pro Shop be open on New Year's Day?

Cabela's and Bass Pro Shop locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Some store hours may vary by location, so contact your local store for their specific hours.

Will pet stores, like PetSmart and Petco, be open on New Year's Day?

Yes, both stores will be open on Jan. 1.

Petco stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at their regular time, according to the company. Store hours may vary by location.

PetSmart stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stores open on New Year's Day

All stores listed below will be open on Jan. 1. Hours are listed for the companies that provided them.

Burlington

Five Below: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Victoria's Secret

IKEA

REI: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Belk: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

H&M

Office Depot and OfficeMax: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staples

Sephora

Ulta

