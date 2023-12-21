What stores, restaurants, offices are open or closed Christmas Day

With Christmas Day falling on a Monday this year, many government offices and stores are going to be closed. Many will also have adjusted holiday hours for Christmas Eve. As always, it’s best to check your nearest location to confirm.

Post offices will be closed on Monday, which means mail and packages won’t be delivered by the U. S. Postal Service. Local, state and federal government offices will be closed Monday, as will libraries in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco and Hernando counties.

Many major retailers have announced closures for Christmas Day, with a handful such as Starbucks and Wawa operating with varied schedules. Many restaurant chains are open on Christmas Day, but many will be closing early on Sunday for Christmas Eve.

Stores that are open on Christmas Day

7- Eleven: Most stores are open 24 hours a day, including on Christmas. Check the company website for hours at a location near you.

Drug store chains like CVS and some Walgreens outlets have some urgent centers open, though the majority will be closed.

Starbucks and Wawa locations will be operating with varied schedules.

Movie theaters: Hollywood often rolls out premieres during Christmas week, and this year is no different.

“The Color Purple”: The movie that made Oprah Winfrey a star is getting a reboot from her production company as a musical.

“Migration”: The animated family movie features the Mallard family, who make their way South for the winter.

“Wonka”: See Timothee Chalamet’s take on WIily Wonka, exploring the backstory of the imaginative young inventor.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”: The DC comics hero, played by Jason Momoa, returns to again face Black Manta.

“Ferrari”: Set during the summer of 1957, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver), is in crisis as bankruptcy stalks his company.

Stores that are closed on Christmas Day

Publix

Walmart

Whole Foods

Winn Dixie

Costco

Sam’s Club

Target

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Aldi

The Fresh Market

Sprouts

Trader Joe’s

Lowe’s

Home Depot

Restaurants open for Christmas

Check with your closest location of these chains before heading out as not all locations are open or will have their actual hours posted.

Story continues

Applebee’s

Columbia Restaurants in Ybor City, Sarasota, St. Augustine, Sand Key in Clearwater Beach and Celebration near Orlando

Bob Evans

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Denny’s

Golden Corral

Hard Rock Cafe

Hooters

IHOP

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Red Lobster

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Ruby Tuesdays

Ruth’s Chris’s Steakhouse

Seasons 52

STK Steakhouse

T.G.I Friday’s

The Capital Grille

Waffle House

Restaurants closed for Christmas