What stores, restaurants, offices are open or closed Christmas Day
With Christmas Day falling on a Monday this year, many government offices and stores are going to be closed. Many will also have adjusted holiday hours for Christmas Eve. As always, it’s best to check your nearest location to confirm.
Post offices will be closed on Monday, which means mail and packages won’t be delivered by the U. S. Postal Service. Local, state and federal government offices will be closed Monday, as will libraries in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco and Hernando counties.
Many major retailers have announced closures for Christmas Day, with a handful such as Starbucks and Wawa operating with varied schedules. Many restaurant chains are open on Christmas Day, but many will be closing early on Sunday for Christmas Eve.
Stores that are open on Christmas Day
7- Eleven: Most stores are open 24 hours a day, including on Christmas. Check the company website for hours at a location near you.
Drug store chains like CVS and some Walgreens outlets have some urgent centers open, though the majority will be closed.
Starbucks and Wawa locations will be operating with varied schedules.
Movie theaters: Hollywood often rolls out premieres during Christmas week, and this year is no different.
“The Color Purple”: The movie that made Oprah Winfrey a star is getting a reboot from her production company as a musical.
“Migration”: The animated family movie features the Mallard family, who make their way South for the winter.
“Wonka”: See Timothee Chalamet’s take on WIily Wonka, exploring the backstory of the imaginative young inventor.
“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”: The DC comics hero, played by Jason Momoa, returns to again face Black Manta.
“Ferrari”: Set during the summer of 1957, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver), is in crisis as bankruptcy stalks his company.
Stores that are closed on Christmas Day
Publix
Walmart
Whole Foods
Winn Dixie
Costco
Sam’s Club
Target
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Aldi
The Fresh Market
Sprouts
Trader Joe’s
Lowe’s
Home Depot
Restaurants open for Christmas
Check with your closest location of these chains before heading out as not all locations are open or will have their actual hours posted.
Applebee’s
Columbia Restaurants in Ybor City, Sarasota, St. Augustine, Sand Key in Clearwater Beach and Celebration near Orlando
Bob Evans
Boston Market
Buffalo Wild Wings
Denny’s
Golden Corral
Hard Rock Cafe
Hooters
IHOP
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
Red Lobster
Romano’s Macaroni Grill
Ruby Tuesdays
Ruth’s Chris’s Steakhouse
Seasons 52
STK Steakhouse
T.G.I Friday’s
The Capital Grille
Waffle House
Restaurants closed for Christmas
Bonefish Grill
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
Chili’s
Cracker Barrel
Eddie V’s
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Metro Diner
Olive Garden
Outback Steakhouse
Texas Roadhouse
The Cheesecake Factory
Burger Fi
CAVA
Chick-Fil-A
Chipotle
Hardee’s
Jersey Mike’s
Jimmy John’s
Little Caesars
Moe’s
Papa Johns
Popeyes
Subway
Taco Bell