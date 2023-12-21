Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,774.25
    +24.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,591.00
    +146.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,884.75
    +118.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.20
    +20.60 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.19
    -1.03 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    2,049.90
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    -0.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0041 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.40
    -0.27 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2660
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7810
    -0.6550 (-0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    44,012.27
    +963.07 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.73
    +31.59 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,671.05
    -44.63 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,140.47
    -535.47 (-1.59%)
     

What stores, restaurants, offices are open or closed Christmas Day

Sharon Kennedy Wynne, Tampa Bay Times
·2 min read
Michelle Stark/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

With Christmas Day falling on a Monday this year, many government offices and stores are going to be closed. Many will also have adjusted holiday hours for Christmas Eve. As always, it’s best to check your nearest location to confirm.

Post offices will be closed on Monday, which means mail and packages won’t be delivered by the U. S. Postal Service. Local, state and federal government offices will be closed Monday, as will libraries in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco and Hernando counties.

Many major retailers have announced closures for Christmas Day, with a handful such as Starbucks and Wawa operating with varied schedules. Many restaurant chains are open on Christmas Day, but many will be closing early on Sunday for Christmas Eve.

Stores that are open on Christmas Day

7- Eleven: Most stores are open 24 hours a day, including on Christmas. Check the company website for hours at a location near you.

Drug store chains like CVS and some Walgreens outlets have some urgent centers open, though the majority will be closed.

Starbucks and Wawa locations will be operating with varied schedules.

Movie theaters: Hollywood often rolls out premieres during Christmas week, and this year is no different.

  • “The Color Purple”: The movie that made Oprah Winfrey a star is getting a reboot from her production company as a musical.

  • “Migration”: The animated family movie features the Mallard family, who make their way South for the winter.

  • “Wonka”: See Timothee Chalamet’s take on WIily Wonka, exploring the backstory of the imaginative young inventor.

  • “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”: The DC comics hero, played by Jason Momoa, returns to again face Black Manta.

  • “Ferrari”: Set during the summer of 1957, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver), is in crisis as bankruptcy stalks his company.

Stores that are closed on Christmas Day

  • Publix

  • Walmart

  • Whole Foods

  • Winn Dixie

  • Costco

  • Sam’s Club

  • Target

  • BJ’s Wholesale Club

  • Aldi

  • The Fresh Market

  • Sprouts

  • Trader Joe’s

  • Lowe’s

  • Home Depot

Restaurants open for Christmas

Check with your closest location of these chains before heading out as not all locations are open or will have their actual hours posted.

  • Applebee’s

  • Columbia Restaurants in Ybor City, Sarasota, St. Augustine, Sand Key in Clearwater Beach and Celebration near Orlando

  • Bob Evans

  • Boston Market

  • Buffalo Wild Wings

  • Denny’s

  • Golden Corral

  • Hard Rock Cafe

  • Hooters

  • IHOP

  • Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

  • Red Lobster

  • Romano’s Macaroni Grill

  • Ruby Tuesdays

  • Ruth’s Chris’s Steakhouse

  • Seasons 52

  • STK Steakhouse

  • T.G.I Friday’s

  • The Capital Grille

  • Waffle House

Restaurants closed for Christmas

  • Bonefish Grill

  • Carrabba’s Italian Grill

  • Chili’s

  • Cracker Barrel

  • Eddie V’s

  • Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

  • Metro Diner

  • Olive Garden

  • Outback Steakhouse

  • Texas Roadhouse

  • The Cheesecake Factory

  • Burger Fi

  • CAVA

  • Chick-Fil-A

  • Chipotle

  • Hardee’s

  • Jersey Mike’s

  • Jimmy John’s

  • Little Caesars

  • Moe’s

  • Papa Johns

  • Popeyes

  • Subway

  • Taco Bell

Advertisement