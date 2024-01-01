Here are the stores and restaurants open on New Year's Day

New Year's Day may be a federal holiday, but many stores and restaurants will nevertheless be open today, providing some relief to people looking for last-minute ingredients at their local grocery store or a meal out.

Even so, some stores that are open will have limited hours, such as in the case of Costco. The warehouse giant will be shuttered on New Year's Day, one of the seven U.S. holidays on which Costco closes its doors.

Below are today's hours for major restaurants, groceries and superstores such as Walmart and Target.

What grocery stores are open on New Year's Day?OPEN REGULAR HOURS:Big Y: Open regular hoursFood Lion: Open regular hours.Giant Food: Stores will be open regular hours. Its 24-hour stores in Catonsville and Bethesda, Maryland will open at 6 a.m. H-E-B. Open regular hours, but the pharmacy will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Kroger: Open regular hours.Stop & Shop: Stores open regular hours, but the pharmacies are closed.7-11: The convenience stores are generally open 24 hours, but hours of operation at some locations may vary. CLOSED OR MODIFIED HOURSALDI: Closed.Publix hours: Operating hours will vary by store, with closure times occurring at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., a spokesperson said. The company recommends shoppers look up their local Publix store's hours at publix.com/storehours.Trader Joe's: All stores will be closed.Whole Foods: Hours will vary from store to store; you can check ahead for operating hours at specific locations here.What superstores are open on New Year's Day?OPEN:Target: Shoppers can expect regular store hours on New Year's Day, a Target spokesperson confirmed.Walmart: Open regular hours.CLOSED: Costco: All stores will be closed.What restaurants are open on New Year's Day?OPEN REGULAR HOURSChili's: Open regular hours.Cracker Barrel: Open regular hours.Dunkin': Most locations will be open, but hours may vary. The company recommends checking for store hours via the Dunkin' mobile app.IHOP: The pancake chain will be open on New Year's Day, but a spokesperson recommends that customer's check with their local IHOP for exact hours. Olive Garden: The chain will be open for regular business hours, but the company still recommends confirming ahead of time in case there are "specific local activities that may affect hours of operating." Starbucks: Store hours will vary by location, so Starbucks recommends customers use its app before visiting. Taco Bell: Most locations will be open New Year's Day, but hours may vary. The company recommends calling your local restaurant for exact hours. LIMITED HOURSChick-fil-A: Open with limited operating hours on New Year's Day. Check with your local restaurant. What drug stores are open on New Year's Day?OPEN WITH VARYING HOURSWalgreens: Stores will be open during regular business hours on New Year's Day. Pharmacy hours will vary by location, so the company recommends checking its store locator or calling your local store. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours. Rite Aid: Open regular hours. OPEN WITH SOME EXCEPTIONSCVS: Many locations will have regular hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours, a spokesperson said. The company recommends calling your local store or checking cvs.com for the precise information and hours of operation.