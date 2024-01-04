Storied former P&G soap factory shutting down in March

Following major layoffs in December, St. Bernard Soap Co. informed workers they would shutter their plant permanently within sixty days, workers told The Enquirer. The soap company has been in operation for over 125 years and sits along Spring Grove Avenue.

St. Bernard Soap Co., a longtime contractor for Procter & Gamble that took over making iconic bar soap brands such as Ivory, informed workers this week and state officials they plan to shut down operations by mid March, the company said in a disclosure made public on Thursday.

"This is a plant closing," the company said in a letter to Ohio officials, noting 118 workers would lose their jobs. "These terminations will begin on March 5... or within a 14-day period following that date."

Company officials could not be reached Thursday and the manufacturer's website was down. Union officials did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Employees told The Enquirer they were informed in a Wednesday meeting that operations would cease and the factory would close down. Security officials told The Enquirer the last day of operations was expected to be March 5.

A human resources manager contacted by The Enquirer hung up the phone, declining to discuss the situation.

Following major layoffs in December, St. Bernard Soap Company announced they would shutter their plant permanently within sixty days, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. The soap company has been in operation for over 125 years and sits along Spring Grove Avenue.

The news comes almost three months after the company disclosed to the state that it planned to permanently cut 127 workers, about half the payroll it claimed to employ on its website at the time.

The layoff came as Procter & Gamble disclosed in October it was "consolidating contract manufacturing partners" away from contractors like St. Bernard Soap Co. and moving production to a P&G-owned plant in Boston in a bid to improve efficiency.

Established in 2003, the company was spun off from P&G when the consumer products giant decided to outsource production of its bar soap operation at its historic Ivorydale manufacturing complex.

Since then, the company continued to make bar soap for P&G's Ivory and Safeguard brands, but it also made soaps for rivals including Kao Brands, Colgate-Palmolive and Unilever.

A relic from the past, St. Bernard's Ivorydale is the oldest of P&G's factory sites, dating to 1886 when it took its name from the company's new floating soap.

Story continues

In its heyday, Procter & Gamble's Ivorydale plants employed 2,000 workers making Head & Shoulders shampoo, Crest toothpaste and Secret deodorant. Crisco shortening and Duncan Hines cake mixes rolled off assembly lines on their way to homes across America.

P&G divested itself of almost all of its local manufacturing assets in a string of deals between 2002 and 2003 as then-CEO A.G. Lafley sought a rebound for the company that had fallen into a slump.

Crisco shortening and vegetable oil was spun off to J.M. Smucker as Lafley accelerated P&G's exit from food brands. P&G also sold its plant for making fat substitute Olestra to Twin Rivers Technologies investment group.

The soap-making operation was the last of the big divestitures at the facility. P&G still maintains a small chemical manufacturing operation at Ivorydale that employs a few dozen P&G workers.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: One-time P&G subsidiary and contractor to close in March