U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,289.01
    -68.03 (-1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,940.18
    -386.28 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,214.12
    -352.58 (-2.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.08
    -23.56 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.07
    +2.19 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.70
    +7.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1625
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    +0.0061 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8980
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,324.99
    +447.25 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,219.49
    +976.81 (+402.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Stories as a service: Storyteller lets anyone add Stories to their own apps or website

Sarah Perez
·6 min read

Pioneered by Snapchat and cloned by Instagram, the "Stories" feature has become a staple for modern-day mobile apps from Google search to Pinterest to streaming apps and more. And while the addition doesn't work for everyone -- LinkedIn and Twitter recently shuttered their Stories features, for example -- there's enough demand for Stories out there on the market that a company called Storyteller has managed to create a revenue-generating business that provides "Stories as a Service."

The company's service allows anyone to add Stories to their app, or even their website, with little coding and setup required. Instead, Storyteller's clients can integrate SDKs to add Stories to their app, then leverage a content management system (CMS) to author and publish their Stories, and track their performance.

The idea for Storyteller spun out of the Edinburgh, Scotland-based specialist entertainment agency Storm Ideas, founded by Bob Thomson, which provides a range of services to media companies along with various social products. The agency was founded in 2009 after Thomson created an early way to customize online profile images called Twibbon, which took off rapidly. Over the past decade or so, Storm Ideas has matured into a 70-person company that now offers strategy, design, development, and content for its clients across the sports and entertainment industries.

Along the way, Storm Ideas also came up with other concepts based on its clients' needs -- like HailTo, a platform for distributing social assets to talent, which helped the agency grow its customer base.

Image Credits: Storyteller

Storyteller emerged from that same process. Thomson says companies -- and particularly U.S.-based media companies -- would identify the idea to add a Stories feature, but would struggle to actually implement it.

"They need to build the [user interface] for it, and then they need to rebuild it for Android, iOS, and web. And they need to build a whole backend for it to interact with. And then -- often the kind of thing that gets forgotten -- is that you also need tools to manage all that," Thomson explains. "We felt there was an opportunity to look at a product that did all that for you."

With Storyteller, the goal is to do for Stories what companies like Braze did for push notifications. That is, instead of building their own product from scratch, businesses can choose to implement an SDK for adding Stories to their own apps.

The first client for Storyteller was Hallmark -- a company Storm Ideas already had a relationship with -- which runs the Hallmark Movie Checklist app where users can track the movies they've watched. The company wanted a way to deliver updates about new releases, featured selections, and other timely content to its hundreds of thousands of monthly users. Storyteller launched with Hallmark Movie Checklist in 2019, then steadily began offering the same toolset to its other agency clients in the months that followed.

Image Credits: Storyteller

Now, Storyteller -- which is spinning out to become its own, separate business -- is serving millions of users across a number of apps in sports and entertainment, though the company doesn't have permission to identify its enterprise clients by name.

"We're into the double figures in terms of those big enterprise-type implementations," says Thomson.

"That's a great basis to go from. We've taken on some of the hardest challenges first. We've worked with these large companies doing integrations. Lots of stakeholders. Lots of internal politics, sometimes," he says. "[We've done] a huge amount of work...But obviously, we want to also open this up to more and more medium-sized clients -- those who maybe want to self-serve a little more or have more of a hands-off approach."

Currently, the focus is on clients in sports and media, as those are the markets Storm Ideas already served -- not companies looking to add a consumer-facing product with user-generated content.

Through Storyteller, the clients gain access to a backend where they can create Stories by uploading and previewing images, videos, and polls. They can categorize the content, build out publication schedules, and publish the data into the SDK, then track analytics. In the works is a new studio component that will offer easy-to-use content creation tools for smaller companies that may not have an in-house team producing content professionally using tools like Photoshop or Adobe After Effects, for instance.

Image Credits: Storyteller

This feature, expected before year-end, will allow clients to select templates and customize them with their own content. This could also make Storyteller more compelling for non-enterprise clients.

Today, the company is catering to these smaller customers with a range of plans starting at free plans for apps with just 25,000 monthly active users up to $849-per-month plans for larger apps with up to a million monthly users. Beyond that, enterprise pricing will come into play.

So far, Storyteller has been bootstrapped using agency profits, Thomson's own money, and early client revenue.

Storyteller's team includes a core group of around 30 people joining from Storm Ideas who had already been dedicated to the project. It will continue to hire separately. And as Storyteller is sold to clients, if the customer needs help with the content production side of things, they're referred back to the agency which provides this service.

Image Credits: Storyteller

Storyteller isn't actively raising funding, but has not decided against it, given its long-term focus actually extends beyond the "Stories" product itself to include other ways brands and businesses may want to tell their stories.

"The way I see it is that what we've done is we've built a platform that has these key components -- SDKs across the major platforms -- iOS, Android, and web; APIs for them to communicate with a backend that is good at hosting, processing, and manipulating text, images, and video; and a CMS -- a tool that's good at authoring and scheduling" says Thomson.

Image Credits: Storyteller

Now that Storyteller has figured out "all the hard stuff," as Thomson puts. it, like security, privacy, and analytics, it makes sense to add support for other formats, like vertical video.

A number of apps have begun adopting vertical video outside of those trying to simply clone TikTok. Netflix added vertical video in its app, for instance. And others in the sports and media entertainment space have large libraries of content and clips that would make sense for an in-app video feed, too. Support for vertical video is now on the product roadmap, Thomson says.

"Storyteller may be a new product, but the leadership team behind it is anything but," says Thomson. "We have gathered together an exceptional team of experienced and driven people to make this product the best that it can be. With a strong background in providing products and services to the world’s largest in the sports and entertainment industry, the Storyteller team is perfectly placed to bring Stories as a service to the world’s biggest businesses - and the small ones as well," he adds.

Recommended Stories

  • Sinema calls activists who confronted her in bathroom "wholly inappropriate"

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in a statement Monday called the actions of activists who confronted her at Arizona State University this weekend, including while she used the restroom "wholly inappropriate." Driving the news: Activists from Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) confronted Sinema on Sunday outside a classroom at ASU, urging her to pass President Biden's soft infrastructure reconciliation bill, the Washington Post reported.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic

  • Apple Watch Series 7 release date finally announced, as new and delayed wearable set to hit stores

    The new Apple Watch will hit shelves next week. Apple announced the new wearable alongside the iPhone 13, during an event last month. Now Apple has said that pre-orders for the new Watch will open on Friday, 8 October, at 5am local pacific time.

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – October 4th, 2021

    Following a bullish week, steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would be key to supporting another bullish week ahead.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After iPhone 13 Launch?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by global outage

    (Reuters) -Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went offline for users across the globe, the social media giant said on Monday, as it worked on restoring its services. Reuters could not immediately confirm the issue affecting the services, but the error message on the webpage of Facebook Inc suggested a problem with Domain Name System (DNS). A similar outage at cloud company Akamai Technologies Inc took down multiple websites in July.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices,

  • ImagineAR (IPNFF) Releases New Mobile APP SDK Including Global AR Scavenger Hunts, Rewards & Clues

    Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables businesses, sports teams and organizations to create instant global AR mobile phone campaigns without a technical background, has released both the new ImagineAR SDK 1.4 and ImagineAR Cloud 1.3. These two new major company product platforms include significant enhancements and improvements to deliver optimal fan and consumer experiential engagements around the world.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 4th, 2021

    Following a bullish end to the week for the majors, a return to Sunday’s highs would support another breakout day ahead.

  • Will Square Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    Square is already a winner, but its ongoing mission to challenge the massive banking industry could mean there is even more upside ahead.

  • Apple Watch Series 7 arrives October 15, starting at $399

    The Apple Watch Series 7 debuted at the big September 14 hardware event, with a vague “fall” release date. Today, the company announced that the popular wearable will go up for preorder this Friday (October 8), with in-store available starting a week later, on the 15th, for customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, UAE, U.K. and U.S.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 4th, 2021

    A move back through to $0.2250 levels would bring $0.24 levels into play…

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2021

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • 13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas

    Treat the tech-head in your life to something special from our round-up packed with the latest launches

  • Apple iPhone 13 orders hit by delays amid supply chain crisis

    Apple’s UK customers face waits of up to six weeks for the latest iPhone models as a shortage of key components and soaring costs hit businesses around the world.

  • TikTok users baffled by ‘amazing’ hack for unlocking an iPhone with just your voice: ‘This is brilliant’

    The hack is showing users one way how to unlock an iPhone without putting in a password.

  • After a Hot Early-2021 IPO, Is Qualtrics Stock a Buy Right Now?

    After a hot start early in the year, shares of Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM) are currently sitting on a 4% decline since making their publicly traded debut in January 2021, compared to a 14% gain for the S&P 500 over that same span of time. Such underperformance isn't out of the ordinary for IPO stocks, but it is hiding a noteworthy growth story at Qualtrics. The digital experience management software firm is riding a wave of activity as organizations scramble to get their operations upgraded for the cloud era.

  • Does Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Hate Ethereum?

    Twitter's Jack Dorsey is a well known Bitcoin (BTC) maximalist, someone who favors Bitcoin over all other cryptos. Dorsey sees Bitcoin as the future native currency for the internet, and believes the leading cryptocurrency will play an important role in Twitter's future.

  • Amazon just slashed the price of Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro. You can now save up to $70 on them.

    If you’re in the market for some new earbuds, Amazon just slashed the price of the popular Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Pro. Apple normally sells its AirPods with a case for between $159-$199, and for its AirPods Pro, which have a noise-cancelling feature, you’ll pay $249.