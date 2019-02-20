Storm to Drop Snow, Ice and Rain on New York

(Bloomberg) -- A quick moving front that shut government offices in Washington and grounded more than a thousand U.S. flights is expected to leave New York commuters slipping and sliding on the way home Wednesday.

Snow has started falling across Washington and should start around noon in New York leaving as much as four inches (10 centimeters) before it changes to sleet, freezing rain and, finally, all rain later, said Bryan Jackson, a forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

In New York “it should change over to sleet during the evening rush, about 5 p.m.,” Jackson said. On Thursday, the sun will return and temperatures could reach as high as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 Celsius) and be even warmer in Washington, he said.

The storm has closed U.S. government offices across Washington, according to the Office of Personnel Management. As many as 1,200 flights were canceled around the U.S. as of 7 a.m. with the majority of those in Washington and Baltimore area airports, according to FlightAware, an airline tracking service in Houston.

Winter storm warnings and weather advisories stretched from Nebraska to Maine early Wednesday. Light snow was falling in Chicago, but very little accumulation was expected the advisory was posted mainly for the sleet and ice possible.

Flood watches and warnings were posted across the Ohio and lower Mississippi River valleys. Major flooding was expected on the Ohio River at Cairo, Illinois by Saturday, the weather service said. The Ohio joins the Mississippi River at Cairo and the bulge of water will then move south through Memphis, Natchez, and Baton Rouge by next week.

To contact the reporter on this story: Brian K. Sullivan in Boston at bsullivan10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Millie Munshi at mmunshi@bloomberg.net, Reg Gale, Jim Efstathiou Jr.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.