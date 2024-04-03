Storm secures $1M to support Laurel County Fairgrounds

Apr. 3—Senator Brandon Storm, R-London, has announced a $1 million award to assist in the development and revitalization of the new London Laurel County Regional Fairgrounds project, located within the Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park. The London-Laurel County Regional Fairgrounds is a joint venture of London Tourism and Parks, the City of London, Laurel County Fiscal Court, and London-Laurel County Tourist Commission. The Laurel County Cooperative Extension Service has also collaborated on the project.

"I want to thank everyone I worked with to ensure this funding was included in the final version of House Bill 1," Storm said. "This investment will yield long-term benefits for local tourism and revenue and positively affect our entire region. I owe a debt of gratitude to members of the Senate leadership for joining me in support of this line-item allocation. I'm eager to see these dollars' positive impact on London, Laurel County, and the entire region."

The Fairgrounds property became city-owned when the entire Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park was donated to the City of London by the State of Kentucky in 2019. London Tourism and Parks, responsible for funding and maintaining all city park properties, spearheaded efforts to plan the redevelopment of the fairgrounds property.

London Mayor Randall Weddle said, " I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the members of the Republican Senate Caucus, with a special acknowledgment to Brandon Storm and Robert Stivers, for their pivotal role in securing one million dollars for our project at the fairgrounds. This generous funding will not only enhance the fairgrounds with more activities for our families to enjoy but will also significantly boost tourism in our community. Additionally, my thanks go to Chairman Phil Smith and all the commissioners of the city's tourism commission for their support and dedication in seeking these funds. This achievement is a prime example of the remarkable outcomes we can achieve when we collaborate. It underscores our commitment to improving our community for the benefit of all its residents."

Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield was also pleased with the funding.

"I am happy to work with the city and the extension office and tourism on this grant to improve the fairgrounds property," he said. "I look forward to having a regional fairgrounds so we can host different types of events throughout the year. This will benefit our community now and into the future."

London Tourism and Parks, in collaboration with community partners, has crafted the master plan to revitalize the nearly 50-acre parcel. Phase 1 of the Fairgrounds revitalization project will split the property into upper and lower sections, prioritizing improvements to the upper area and access from Highway 229. This entails building a large Open-Air Pavilion near the existing bathroom facility, expanding upper area parking, improving safety lighting, refreshing existing structures, and upgrading infrastructure and utilities.

"This project is poised to garner national acclaim, offering a premier venue for a diverse array of events including shows, concerts, sporting spectacle, and educational programs. Our residents will soon witness the transformation of the fairgrounds at Levi Jackson, a testament to our collective pride and progress," says Phil Smith, Chairman of the London Tourism & Parks Commission.

London Tourism and Parks has contracted with AetherWorks Design, MidWest Engineering, and DesignFarm South Landscape Architecture, and Sams & DeGough Engineers to advance the project to the construction phase while securing investment from community partners and exploring various funding and grant opportunities, including the $1 million award secured by Storm in House Bill 1.

"The Laurel County Extension Office is pleased to announce its support for the new London Laurel County Regional Fairgrounds project. The Extension office recently purchased a tract of real estate on Johnson Road where the board plans to construct an educational campus. Extension will continue to utilize the fairground for the annual agricultural fair and hopes to hold similar events at the facility in the future. Both projects will be tremendous assets to our community as we work closely with Tourism and the City and County governments to offer a wider variety of programs for our community," says Glenn Williams with the Laurel County Extension Office.