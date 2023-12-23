Storm surf and floodwaters crippled these RI businesses. These are their recovery stories.

In one Westerly restaurant, surf crashed through the front doors during the storm on Monday, swirling through the business and reaching high enough to knock liquor bottles off the shelf.

At a West Warwick auto repair shop, floodwaters from the Pawtuxet River rose so high the business owner had to paddle in on a kayak to assess the damage and try to save some of the equipment.

Down the road in Warwick, those same floodwaters pushed into a popular brewery, closing its doors during a busy time of the year.

Across the state, stories like these are emerging from small businesses hit hard by the unnamed storm that slammed into the state Sunday night and Monday, causing power failures, flooding and wind damage and sparking a Declaration of Disaster. Here's what the storm and its aftermath have been like for three Rhode Island businesses.

A dumpster outside of Apponaug Brewing Co. on Friday morning as they clean out after flood damage.

The surf was crashing over the eave, wave after wave pounding at the entrance to Windjammer Surf Bar in Misquamicut until at 1:42 p.m. the biggest wave came through the doors.

Amy Trefes was inside the bar with her husband and five other members of the staff as the wave swept through the business, which has been in her husband's family since 1921. The wave was like a tidal wave, she said, crashing into the restaurant despite the sandbags and boarded-up windows and doors. It swept two staff members off their feet and shoved the bar itself from its place.

That's when they turned off the electricity.

"We're really honestly lucky that no one got killed," Trefes said. "If anyone had been behind that bar when it moved, they would have been literally crushed by the equipment when it came back at them."

From the first forecasts of the storm that showed 15-foot waves, Trefes knew their business was "going to take damage." She and her husband – who were married on Windjammer's deck – have had an oceanfront business long enough to know that sometimes the ocean takes. In that forecast for 15-foot surf, she was reminded of Superstorm Sandy.

But even so, she was not anticipating this type of damage.

"The extent of the damage, I mean, the boards that broke when it came through that garage door, I didn't think they'd break," she said. "They've always held. So it was bad."

Five days later, they're cleaning up and still assessing the damage. They're working with their bank and insurance company to get the funds to start the repairs, and are "very self-sufficient," Trefes said, as they work through their recovery plan.

As the owners of one of the few Misquamicut businesses that stays open during the winter, they have started talking about when they will reopen. At this point, it looks like the biggest obstacle will be replacing the garage door that broke in the hammering surf. Trefes estimates it will be at least two months.

To get to his auto shop in West Warwick on Tuesday, Keith Harrop needed to take a kayak, which was not a good sign of what was to come.

After nearly 5 inches of rain pelted some parts of the state on Monday, the Pawtuxet River in Cranston reached major flood stage on Tuesday, cresting at 15.11 feet, causing floodwaters to spill into the streets of Cranston, Warwick and West Warwick. And into Harrop's business, K&D Auto, at 5 Daisy St.

He had looked at the forecast and prepared for a foot of water in the shop, but the storm exceeded expectations.

"We had about 5 feet of standing water in the shop. There's quite a bit of equipment that may not have made it or definitely hasn't made it, or we haven't even gotten to check on it. Vehicles, customer vehicles and our own personal vehicles, really took the brunt of it. We just weren't expecting as much as we got," Harrop said. "It's definitely a hard hit right before the holidays."

To sum it up, it has been "total devastation," he said.

The recovery path is daunting. Because of the garage's close proximity to the river, getting flood insurance wasn't an option, according to Harrop. Instead, he's hoping for state or federal help that may be triggered by Gov. Dan McKee's Declaration of Disaster because it might be the only chance he has for financial relief, he said.

"We don't like asking for help or assistance, but this one was, you know, quite an event," Harrop said, who is now concerned about the next time it rains.

He appreciates the people who have come forward to help, from the firefighters who were on the scene, to the power company expediting his request to restore electricity, to the people who have come out to show support.

"We've had a lot of friends, family, customers, random people we don't know reach out and show support," Harrop said. "It's really made a world of difference, even just for the morale of the situation."

Dehumidifiers run at Apponaug Brewing Company in Warwick as its owners clean up from this week's flooding. [Katie Landeck/The Providence Journal]

On Friday morning, employees at Apponaug Brewing Company, 334 Knight St., Warwick, were loading up a dumpster with flood-damaged items. Flooring, boxes and anything that was below the 2-foot watermark when the Pawtuxet River flooded the popular brewery on Tuesday. Inside, dehumidifiers whirred, sucking the last bits of river out of the restaurant space.

The area flooded in 2010, before Apponaug Brewery moved into the restored mill building where the river the brewery's patio looks out upon is normally one of the selling points.

"They said that was a 100-year flood, so we didn't expect it to happen again," said general manager Jamie Walsh.

She wishes it had been snow and they had been shoveling ahead of a white Christmas instead of draining the brewery.

Walking into the situation was "daunting," Walsh said, but a few days in it's starting to seem more manageable, as she directs a staff decked out in Hunter rain boots and work shoes.

"Every day that much more has gotten done," Walsh said. "We're almost completely done cleaning the kitchen and getting that step up. It's just a matter of getting the rest in the front and the tap room done .... and then getting the equipment back."

The full assessment isn't done yet, so there still could be surprises, but there's hope they will be able to reopen in weeks rather than the couple of months they initially feared.

