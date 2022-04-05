U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

StormForge Appoints New Board Director as Market Adoption Accelerates for Company's Automated Kubernetes Resource Optimization Offerings

·3 min read

Veteran Technology Leader Dave Keil Joins Diverse StormForge Board Just As Market Adoption Accelerates for Kubernetes AI Solutions

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / StormForge, the leader in cloud-native application performance testing and resource optimization, today announced Dave Keil is joining its Board of Directors. Keil is a serial board director and CEO with a focus on technology companies across enterprise software and services.

"Dave's extensive board and C-level experience comes at just the right time for StormForge's growth trajectory," said Matt Provo, founder and CEO of StormForge. "Our recent introduction of StormForge Optimize Live demonstrates our product innovation, while our sales' growth reinforces the incredible market demand for Day 2 performance testing and resource optimization. Dave will be a strong addition to our board and leadership team as market adoption accelerates and we scale to meet the demand."

Keil was most recently COO and board member at Tricentis, the pioneer and global leader in automated testing to accelerate software delivery and digital transformation, where he was responsible for the Global Sales, Channel, Business Operations and Post-Sales organizations. At Tricentis he worked closely with Insight Partners, who led StormForge's Series B funding in 2020. Prior to Tricentis, he served as CEO and board member for QASymphony, Distrive, Inc. and Momentum Telecom. Earlier in his career, Keil held a variety of product and strategy roles across the technology industry. He has an MBA from the Wharton School and received his B.S. in applied math and economics from Brown University.

"I was very attracted to StormForge due to its rare combination of product strength, domain expertise, and an untapped market opportunity," said Keil. "I am confident we will be able to scale this business very quickly and establish ourselves as the clear market leader by 2023."

StormForge recently announced StormForge Optimize Live, a new solution for automatically and intelligently improving the efficiency of production environments. Optimize Live analyzes existing observability data using machine learning to recommend real-time configuration changes that reduce resource usage and cost while ensuring application performance. The new solution is part of the StormForge platform, which now closes the loop between pre-production and production optimization to proactively and continuously ensure peak efficiency for organizations using Kubernetes. For more information about StormForge's platform offerings, please visit: https://www.stormforge.io/platform/

About StormForge

StormForge brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers to enable businesses to drive breakthrough IT and operations efficiency. The StormForge Platform is set apart by its unwavering focus on building AI-powered software products that are designed to help people, not replace them. The StormForge Platform uses enterprise grade performance testing coupled with machine learning to drive major application performance gains and cost reductions in complex environments. In February 2020, StormForge announced funding from Insight Partners to accelerate the growth of its Platform. StormForge was founded in 2015 and is based in Boston and Washington, DC. Learn more at www.stormforge.io.

Media Contact:
info@storychangesculture.com
503-867-2304

SOURCE: StormForge



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696019/StormForge-Appoints-New-Board-Director-as-Market-Adoption-Accelerates-for-Companys-Automated-Kubernetes-Resource-Optimization-Offerings

