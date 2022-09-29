U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,659.25
    +5.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,300.00
    +15.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,238.50
    +10.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,684.60
    +2.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.48
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.00
    +3.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    +0.14 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9825
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • Vix

    31.84
    +1.66 (+5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1169
    +0.0046 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6090
    +0.1660 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,467.37
    -9.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.73
    -1.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,070.58
    -351.47 (-1.33%)
     

StormForge Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing

·2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group announced that it has awarded StormForge a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program. The organization sought to identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

StormForge uses patent-pending machine learning to turn observability into actionability. In pre-production, StormForge uses rapid experimentation to optimize for every possible scenario and provides in-depth application analysis and insights to drive key architectural improvements. In production, StormForge maximizes the value of your existing data and tools to reduce resource usage and cost while still meeting SLAs. StormForge accelerates your competitive advantage by allowing developers to focus on innovating, not tuning Kubernetes.

"Being recognized as the winner of the 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in the Kubernetes Category is a clear validation of our team's innovative spirit and energy. It also reflects the strength of our partnerships and, most of all, the value that we bring to our customers," said Amy Medeiros, SVP of marketing at StormForge. "We're proud to play the important role of optimizing efficiency while ensuring performance at any scale for our customers' Kubernetes applications.

"StormForge is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of society and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

About StormForge

StormForge brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers to enable businesses to drive breakthrough IT and operations efficiency. The StormForge Platform is set apart by its unwavering focus on building AI-powered software products that are designed to help people, not replace them. The StormForge Platform uses enterprise grade performance testing coupled with machine learning to drive major application performance gains and cost reductions in complex environments. In February 2020, StormForge announced funding from Insight Partners to accelerate the growth of its Platform. StormForge was founded in 2015 and is based in Boston and Washington, DC. Learn more at www.stormforge.io.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

CONTACT: info@storychangesculture.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stormforge-named-a-global-leader-in-cloud-computing-301637409.html

SOURCE StormForge.io

