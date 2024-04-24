Stormont budget: Ministers to meet to agree finances

A budget for Northern Ireland is expected to be agreed by Stormont's ministers when they meet later today.

Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald has already warned that it will be "really challenging" for all departments.

Last week, her officials said ministers had bid for £2bn more than the amount of funding that was available.

The executive must approve any budget before it can go to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Ms Archibald previously said she hoped the budget would be agreed so that she could engage with the Treasury for further funding.

"We need to be funded properly going forward to allow us to deliver the type of public services people need or deserve," she said.

'Hard choices' in education

All departments are likely to face some difficulties when it comes to what to prioritise within their individual budgets.

On Wednesday the new interim chief executive of the Education Authority (EA) Richard Pengelly said the budget was likely to be "incredibly difficult".

He told MLAs that pressures on it would mean "some really hard-nosed choices".

The education budget was cut by about £70m in 2023-24 which led to a raft of support schemes for pupils being axed.

"The brutal reality is we're not going to get the funding settlement that we want or indeed we need." he added.

"But that what we are prepared to do is have conversations about prioritisation."I genuinely worry that in terms of many services we're rapidly approaching the point at which they become unsustainable."

[BBC]

Stormont's finance minister has minimal powers over borrowing and taxation.

So Stormont budgets are primarily about allocating the money which has been sent from London, known as the block grant.

The minister, Caomihe Archibald, has to allocate about £14.5bn for day-to-day spending and around £1.8bn in infrastructure money.

Those are big numbers.

But in the run up to this budget it's been clear that it won't be enough to cover every departmental priority.

The minister has received bids from other departments which are £2bn in excess of the total funds available.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said his department needs at least £1bn in funding just to stand still.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said her department had bid for about £444m in order to maintain existing day-to-day services.

On Wednesday, First Minister Michelle O'Neill said now was the time to strike the budget, to allow money to flow to departments for the financial year.

But she said she and the deputy first minister would continue to press for additional funding from Treasury.

Story continues

"This is the time for collective leadership, to strike the budget and put the money into each department," said Ms O'Neill.

Emma Little-Pengelly, the deputy first minister, said the budget was always going to be tough and require "prioritisation".

"This is about managing expectations, everyone is aware challenges will remain but we will always fight to get the best deal for Northern Ireland when it comes to the budget," she said.