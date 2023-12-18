It's A Story Of Risk Vs Reward With Cepatwawasan Group Berhad (KLSE:CEPAT)

When close to half the companies operating in the Food industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.2x, you may consider Cepatwawasan Group Berhad (KLSE:CEPAT) as an attractive investment with its 0.7x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Check out our latest analysis for Cepatwawasan Group Berhad

KLSE:CEPAT Price to Sales Ratio vs Industry December 18th 2023

What Does Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Cepatwawasan Group Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. Perhaps the market believes the recent revenue performance isn't good enough to keep up the industry, causing the P/S ratio to suffer. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Cepatwawasan Group Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Cepatwawasan Group Berhad?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 27%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 32% overall rise in revenue, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would definitely welcome the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 5.1% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it odd that Cepatwawasan Group Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

Story continues

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Cepatwawasan Group Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to perceive a likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Cepatwawasan Group Berhad that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.