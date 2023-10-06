It's A Story Of Risk Vs Reward With Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP)

Develop Global Limited's (ASX:DVP) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 9.3x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Metals and Mining industry in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 95.6x and even P/S above 572x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Develop Global Performed Recently?

Develop Global certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the share price, and thus the P/S ratio. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Develop Global's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Develop Global's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company's revenues underwent some rampant growth over the last 12 months. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has also set the world alight, thanks to the last 12 months of incredible growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 105% during the coming year according to the sole analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 84%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Develop Global's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Develop Global's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears the market could be anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Develop Global that you need to take into consideration.

