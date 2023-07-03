It's A Story Of Risk Vs Reward With Eastern & Oriental Berhad (KLSE:E&O)

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Eastern & Oriental Berhad (KLSE:E&O) as an attractive investment with its 10.8x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Eastern & Oriental Berhad hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Eastern & Oriental Berhad's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Eastern & Oriental Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 31%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 25% per annum as estimated by the only analyst watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.7% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Eastern & Oriental Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Eastern & Oriental Berhad's P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Eastern & Oriental Berhad currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Eastern & Oriental Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

