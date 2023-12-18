It's A Story Of Risk Vs Reward With Pentanet Limited (ASX:5GG)

There wouldn't be many who think Pentanet Limited's (ASX:5GG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.2x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Telecom industry in Australia is similar at about 1.1x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

ASX:5GG Price to Sales Ratio vs Industry December 18th 2023

How Has Pentanet Performed Recently?

Recent revenue growth for Pentanet has been in line with the industry. It seems that many are expecting the mediocre revenue performance to persist, which has held the P/S ratio back. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this can at least be maintained so that you could pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Pentanet's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 17% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 295% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 31% each year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 3.9% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Pentanet's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Pentanet currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. When we see a strong revenue outlook, with growth outpacing the industry, we can only assume potential uncertainty around these figures are what might be placing slight pressure on the P/S ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

