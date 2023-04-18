It's A Story Of Risk Vs Reward With Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP)

Purplebricks Group plc's (LON:PURP) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Real Estate industry in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 2.6x and even P/S above 7x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

View our latest analysis for Purplebricks Group

How Has Purplebricks Group Performed Recently?

Purplebricks Group could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this poor revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Keen to find out how analysts think Purplebricks Group's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Purplebricks Group's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Purplebricks Group would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 28% decrease to the company's top line. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 39% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest revenue growth will be highly resilient over the next year growing by 14%. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to contract by 21%, which would indicate the company is doing very well.

With this information, we find it very odd that Purplebricks Group is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the contrarian forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Purplebricks Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook against a shaky industry isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. Amidst challenging industry conditions, a key concern is whether the company can sustain its superior revenue growth trajectory. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Purplebricks Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here