Storytel's streaming revenue slightly above forecast for Q3 2022
Storytel's Q3 2022 streaming revenue came in at 742 MSEK, corresponding to a +27 percent year-on-year growth – +29 percent excluding Russia.
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Streaming revenue in the Nordics for the third quarter of 2022 came in at 493 MSEK, in line with forecast. The average number of paying subscribers for Q3 in the Nordic segment was 1,129,000 which represents an annual increase of 10 percent and corresponds to +105,000 subscribers compared to Q3 2021.
The streaming revenue for the Non-Nordics segment in Q3 2022 totaled 250 MSEK, which corresponds to an annual growth rate of 84 percent. Excluding Russia, which concluded its close-down on September 30, the annual growth rate equaled 102 percent. The number of paying subscribers in the Non-Nordic segment amounted to 935,000 in Q3 2022. This corresponds to an annual growth rate of +34 percent – +53 percent excluding Russia.
"I am happy to join the Storytel team, which yet another quarter has proven resilience and determination in the execution of the company's pivoted strategy to priority markets, profitable growth and a trajectory towards long-term sustainable success," says Johannes Larcher, CEO of Storytel.
Table 1: Key Performance Indicators for Streaming
TSEK
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q3 2022
Streaming Total*,**
Actual
Forecast
Revenue
583,084
605,128
698,599
704,454
742,426
724,000-731,000
Revenue excl Russia
565,949
584,495
679,654
693,464
732,837
Gross Profit
233,287
220,003
283,868
278,554
Gross Margin
40.0 %
36.4 %
40.6 %
39.5 %
Avg. Paying Subscribers
1,724,000
1,784,600
2,051,000
2,031,000
2,064,000
ARPU (SEK/Month)
113
113
114
116
120
Streaming Nordics*
Revenue
447,199
459,018
458,555
469,390
492,765
489,000-491,000
Gross Profit
179,074
171,791
165,788
177,354
Gross Margin
40.0 %
37.4 %
36.2 %
37.8 %
Avg. Paying Subscribers
1,024,000
1,047,900
1,061,000
1,078,000
1,129,000
ARPU (SEK/Month)
146
146
144
145
145
Streaming Non-Nordics**
Revenue
135,885
146,110
240,044
235,064
249,662
235,000-240,000
Revenue excl Russia
118,750
125,477
221,099
224,074
240,073
Gross Profit
54,213
48,212
118,080
101,190
Gross Margin
39.9 %
33.0 %
49.2 %
43.0 %
Avg. Paying Subscribers
700,000
736,700
990,000
953,000
935,000
ARPU (SEK/Month)
65
66
81
82
89
*Storytel Norway is included in the figures @ 100%. In the consolidated accounts, Norway is reported in accordance with the equity method.
**Includes Russian operations which is phased out as of Q3 2022.
For more information, please contact:
Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 72 506 14 22
Email: andreas.lindblom@storytel.com
Dan Panas, Head of Communications & PR
Tel: +46 70 186 52 90
Email: dan.panas@storytel.com
About Storytel
Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers over a million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden.
