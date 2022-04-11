U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,432.48
    -55.80 (-1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,499.17
    -221.95 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,463.38
    -247.62 (-1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.99
    -4.58 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.64
    -2.62 (-2.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.10
    +10.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    +0.32 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7610
    +0.0480 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3040
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5000
    +1.1800 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,938.14
    -1,748.25 (-4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.40
    -34.77 (-3.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,621.94
    -47.62 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Stout Acquires Genova Group

·2 min read

CHICAGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout announced today the acquisition of Genova Group, a Philadelphia-based advisory firm committed to providing best-in-class accounting, tax, and valuation advisory services. Genova Group's accounting, tax, and financial operations experts assist early-stage and recently acquired companies in the areas of IPO readiness, technical accounting, accounting for income taxes, interim controllership, finance integration, and monthly close-and-reporting enhancements.

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm, specializing in corporate finance, valuation, financial disputes, and investigations. (PRNewsFoto/Stout)
Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm, specializing in corporate finance, valuation, financial disputes, and investigations. (PRNewsFoto/Stout)

Stout and Genova Group have natural synergies in the areas of accounting and reporting advisory and valuation advisory, with Genova augmenting Stout's geographical footprint in the Northeast. Genova Group's financial operations and tax advisory capabilities bring added value to Stout's suite of transaction advisory service offerings. Stout is pleased to welcome Genova's team of twenty professionals, led by Managing Directors and Genova Group co-founders Gaeton Biscardi and John Mertz.

"The addition of Genova Group brings even greater depth and breadth to our rapidly growing Accounting & Reporting Advisory practice," said Cory Thompson, Managing Director and Transaction Advisory group leader at Stout. "Gaeton and John have built an impressive business, team, and culture that aligns closely with ours."

"Joining Stout enables us to provide an even more robust set of accounting, reporting, tax, and transaction-related capabilities to our clients," added Gaeton Biscardi. "Genova and Stout share a commitment to excellence in execution, ensuring a seamless transition for our employees and clients."

"We're thrilled to be joining Stout and to become a part of their impressive growth story," said John Mertz. "Together, we're strongly positioned to solve our clients' most complex accounting and tax challenges."

The transaction became effective on March 31, 2022. Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Stout. Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to Genova Group.

About Stout
Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, valuation, financial disputes, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refer to one or more of these legally separate and independent advisory practices.

About Genova Group
Genova Group is an accounting advisory firm comprised of accounting and tax professionals that are committed to providing "best in practice" advisory and operational solutions clients. Learn more at genovagrp.com.

Media Contact:
Sarah Leas
312.765.7186
sleas@stout.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stout-acquires-genova-group-301522798.html

SOURCE Stout

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • Nvidia stock drops after Baird downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick discusses Nvidia’s stock dip after Baird downgraded the chip maker's shares.

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery opens at $24.08 a share in public debut as newly-formed company

    Newly formed streaming giant Warner Bros. Discovery officially began trading on the Nasdaq.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term

    In this article, we will look at 10 best tech stocks to buy for the long term. If you want to read about some more winning tech stocks that have upside potential for the long term, go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term. Technology Market Analysis The global information […]

  • 2 Reasons to Sell AMC Entertainment

    Down by a whopping 31% to $18 year to date, the AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) bubble is finally deflating. The company's financials continue to struggle, and management is making questionable decisions with shareholder capital. Led by CEO Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment has navigated the coronavirus pandemic, which devastated its operations amid lockdowns and movie release delays in 2020 and 2021.

  • Shopify Plans 10-for-1 Split, Golden Share for Founder CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. said it plans a 10-for-1 stock split and will give Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke a special “founder share” that will preserve his voting power as long as he’s at the company. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineNasdaq 1

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • Transocean (NYSE:RIG shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 4.1% this week, taking five-year losses to 62%

    Transocean Ltd. ( NYSE:RIG ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 34% in the last...

  • China stocks drop, EV maker Nio to halt production amid COVID outbreak

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick Brian Sozzi report that Chinese EV maker NIO says it will halt production as COVID-19 lockdowns continue.

  • What You Need To Know About Palantir Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:PLTR) Investor Composition

    If you want to know who really controls Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

    If so, you might want to take a look at Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), and Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA). The consensus price target for Upstart represents a 102% premium over recent prices. Lenders hire Upstart to evaluate individual credit risk.

  • 3 Safe Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy This Spring

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is notorious for letting opportunity come to it instead of chasing overpriced assets. After years of sitting on a massive pile of cash, Berkshire has flipped the switch and been on a buying spree over the last few months. In March, it added to its stake in Occidental Petroleum (now its eighth-largest holding) and announced the acquisition of Alleghany, an insurance company.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Verizon (VZ)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Dividend Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in 10 of 11 sectors in which it was […]

  • Pfizer’s New CFO Negotiated One of the Biggest Healthcare Deals in History. Is It a Sign of Things to Come?

    Pfizer on Monday named a new chief financial officer with a resume that hints at the company's plans to spend big with its Covid-19 vaccine windfall.

  • 3 Unstoppable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income Stream

    The Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 6% last week, but the S&P 500 was only down 2.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 1.1%. Investing in equal parts of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Watsco (NYSE: WSO) gives an investor a dividend yield of 3.4% and exposure to the renewable energy industry and virtually every industry in the industrial sector.