U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,514.56
    -0.99 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,133.52
    +1.66 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,251.24
    +11.36 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,041.27
    +12.81 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.89
    -0.26 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.30
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.28 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1249
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8090
    +0.0270 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3519
    +0.0075 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6960
    -0.4280 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,947.79
    +537.21 (+1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.86
    +10.86 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

STOW IT - the Airbnb of vehicle storage- is Expanding to Atlanta

·2 min read

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Colorado based startup and the largest vehicle storage provider in Denver, STOW IT, is expanding to Atlanta! STOW IT is an online marketplace that connects individuals with extra space to those looking for storage for the car, boat, trailer, RV, airport, and semi storage.

Types of Rentals
STOW IT offers many different types of spaces to accommodate the needs for different types of vehicles. Below is a list of the most popular spaces they offer:

  • Long Term Airport parking at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta Airport

  • Commercial Storage

  • Individually owned spaces

Hosting with STOW IT
STOW IT is looking for individuals or businesses who are looking to make passive income through storage!

Benefits of being a STOW IT Host STOW IT will help you manage your spot by:

  • Processing payments

  • Setting up reservations

  • Guaranteeing all payments so you will always get paid on time

  • Provide hands-on support from their highly experienced customer service team

How to Become a STOW IT Host You can go here to learn all about becoming a host and start the process to list your space. Once your space is listed, it is automatically available on the site, and you can start getting renters instantly.

Renting through STOW IT
Most STOW IT renters are individuals who are looking to store their cars, boats, RVs, trailers, etc. for a long period of time.

Benefits of storing with STOW IT over Traditional Storage There are many reasons why people are switching over to STOW IT from traditional storage options including:

  • You are not locked into long-term contracts

  • You are renting from locals near you

  • You are saving money compared to using traditional storage options

How to Rent through STOW IT
STOW IT makes finding affordable vehicle storage near you super easy! You can search by address, city, or zip code for available spaces here.

Find new and more affordable ways to store your items and use STOW IT next time you are looking for vehicle storage or take advantage of your extra space and become a STOW IT host.

Contact:
info@stowit.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stow-it---the-airbnb-of-vehicle-storage--is-expanding-to-atlanta-301472914.html

SOURCE STOW IT

Recommended Stories

  • Top REITs for February 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • DC investor buys Durham apartments for $56M, cites Apple, jobs

    On Friday, Washington, D.C.-based StoneBridge Investments paid $56.15 million for the 242-unit Haven at Patterson Place apartments – or around $232,024.79 per unit. The property is situated on 20 acres at 5110 Old Chapel Hill Road by the southern edge of the Patterson Place shopping mall. “We were attracted to this opportunity because of the unique combination of quality construction and desirable location within the Durham market,” said Will Bateman, director, StoneBridge Investments.

  • 5 Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy in February

    Investing in real estate stocks is a great way to generate passive income. You don't have to be rich to build a diversified real estate portfolio thanks to real estate investment trusts (REITs), publicly traded businesses that acquire and rent out properties and pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. REITs typically focus on a specific niche within real estate, so investors can quickly build a portfolio with exposure to many property types and generate the passive income they need without having to have a fortune already.

  • Is Land a Smart Buy in 2022?

    As real estate prices continue to soar and property remains in short supply, will land the next big investment?

  • 5 Best Places To Buy Rental Property in 2022

    Rental real estate can be an incredibly valuable way to diversify your investment portfolio, create passive income, or boost your retirement savings. From single-family rental housing to multifamily properties, rental real estate holds a world of opportunity in today's red-hot rental market.

  • This Was the Median Price of Homes Sold in December. Can You Afford It?

    Home buyers have been struggling for many months to find a place to call their own, and a big part of that challenge boils down to low inventory. As of the end of December, the inventory of unsold existing homes fell to 910,000 -- a record low, as per the National Association of Realtors.

  • Alexandria eyes another slice of San Bruno mall with ‘mega campus’ plan

    Downtrends in brick-and-mortar retail shopping have provided an opening for developers to transform the mall into office space.

  • South Florida real estate projects in the pipeline for the week of Jan. 28

    Apartment project planned in Coral Gables Century Homebuilders Group could redevelop a private school property in Coral Gables into an apartment tower, but the school would remain on the property in a new facility. Century Crystal Group LLC, an affiliate of the local developer, would replace the educational building on the 1.5-acre site at 110 Phoenetia Ave. Crystal Academy would receive 5,500 square feet of educational space in the new nine-story building, which would also have 177 residential units, 16 live/work units, and 340 parking spaces. Trump envisions condo at Doral resort  Former President Donald Trump, through Trump Endeavor LLC, filed plans to build condominium towers, offices and retail at the Trump National Doral Miami.

  • How Brad Pitt's green housing dream for Hurricane Katrina survivors turned into a nightmare

    Brad Pitt walks past one of the first homes built in New Orleans by his Make It Right Foundation in this 2008 photo. AP Photo/Alex BrandonBrad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation built 109 eye-catching and affordable homes in New Orleans for a community where many people were displaced by damage wrought by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Now this housing development is in disarray. The vast majority of the recently constructed homes are riddled with construction-related problems that have led to mold, te

  • Rents are up 40% in some cities, forcing millions to find another place to live

    Kiara Age moved in less than a year ago and now it's time to move again: Rent on her two-bedroom apartment in Henderson, Nevada, is rising 23% to nearly $1,600 a month, making it impossibly out of reach for the single mother. Age makes $15 an hour working from home as a medical biller while also caring for her 1-year-old son, because she can't afford child care. By the time she pays rent - which takes up more than half of her salary - and buys groceries, there's little left over.Subscribe to The

  • Homebuilder Stocks Erase Almost $30 Billion in Value in Cold January

    (Bloomberg) -- Homebuilders are headed for their sharpest monthly nosedive since March 2020 as the stocks get pummeled by fears of rising rates. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq Notches Best 2-Day Rally Since 2020 to Cap Volatile MonthPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesJoe Rogan Apologizes Amid Spotify’s Vaccine ControversyA host of factor

  • Zoopla's 10 most-viewed homes of 2022 so far

    Property-hunters have been scrolling some pretty mixed properties on Zoopla this year.

  • Amazon grocer in line to anchor Silver Spring mixed-use project

    The new location adds to a growing network of supermarkets in Greater Washington for the ecommerce company.

  • How hot is the real estate market in Wicomico County? Home prices rose year over year

    How did Wicomico County's housing market do in October? The median price for a house in 2021 was higher than 2020.

  • Is a Home Really a Good Investment? Here's What You Need to Know

    In fact, there are many aspects of homeownership I don't like, and I'm not convinced that a home is automatically a solid investment. In a new survey from finance expert Ramit Sethi's website, 29% of people are tired of hearing homes are a good investment for everyone. Is a home an investment or an expense?

  • My girlfriend lives with me and uses her apartment as a $750-a-month closet. She wants to officially move in, and pay me $117 a month

    'I view the rent I get from my spare rooms as income from an investment, while she views it as something that negates my mortgage.'

  • Brad Pitt wanted to help New Orleans recover from Hurricane Katrina — but those affordable homes turned into another disaster

    The vast majority of the homes are riddled with construction-related problems that have led to mold, termites, rotting wood, flooding and other woes.

  • Expert: Folks ‘pushed out of the housing market’ are driving rents higher

    A combination of factors has come together to create a surge in rental demand.

  • Report: 2022 starts with hottest January on record for the US housing market

    Some regions of the United States are digging out of a blizzard but the January housing market in 2022 has been the hottest on record.

  • How hot is the real estate market in Monroe County? Home prices rose year over year

    How did Monroe County's housing market do in October? The median price for a house in 2021 was higher than 2020.