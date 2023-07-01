Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Ströer SE KGaA's shares before the 6th of July in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be €1.85 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €1.85 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ströer SE KGaA has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current stock price of €44.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Ströer SE KGaA can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Ströer SE KGaA paid out more than half (73%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 50% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Ströer SE KGaA, with earnings per share up 2.7% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Ströer SE KGaA has delivered an average of 38% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Ströer SE KGaA worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Ströer SE KGaA paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Ströer SE KGaA's dividend merits.

However if you're still interested in Ströer SE KGaA as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Ströer SE KGaA. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Ströer SE KGaA and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

