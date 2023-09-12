Is Straco Corporation Limited's (SGX:S85) Stock On A Downtrend As A Result Of Its Poor Financials?

With its stock down 6.3% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Straco (SGX:S85). To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Specifically, we decided to study Straco's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for Straco

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Straco is:

1.8% = S$4.5m ÷ S$254m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Straco's Earnings Growth And 1.8% ROE

It is quite clear that Straco's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 6.6%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. For this reason, Straco's five year net income decline of 57% is not surprising given its lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Straco's performance with the industry and found thatStraco's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 8.5% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Straco fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Straco Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Straco has a high three-year median payout ratio of 56% (that is, it is retaining 44% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely.

In addition, Straco has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Straco. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Straco's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.