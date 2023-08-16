Straco (SGX:S85) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. On that note, looking into Straco (SGX:S85), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Straco is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = S$9.7m ÷ (S$336m - S$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Straco has an ROCE of 3.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 3.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Straco's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Straco, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Straco. About five years ago, returns on capital were 18%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Straco to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Straco's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 24% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

