Straco (SGX:S85) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. In light of that, from a first glance at Straco (SGX:S85), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Straco, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = S$9.6m ÷ (S$336m - S$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Straco has an ROCE of 3.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 3.9%.

SGX:S85 Return on Capital Employed January 23rd 2024

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Straco's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Straco, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Straco's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 18%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Straco becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line On Straco's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Straco is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 27% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

