U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,485.27
    +13.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,248.16
    -46.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,015.55
    +118.21 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.61
    +0.96 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.49
    +0.21 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.30
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2930
    +0.6160 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,381.53
    +622.28 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,431.25
    -20.38 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

StradVision CEO discusses impact of ADAS, Autonomous Vehicle advancements

·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With news arriving daily about Autonomous Vehicles and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, it can be difficult for the public to understand what's going on and how close to reality Autonomous Vehicles are.
Junhwan Kim is CEO at StradVision — a leader of AI-based automotive vision processing technology — and he provides an insider's view into the current state of ADAS and AVs.

Junhwan Kim is CEO at StradVision &#x002014; a leader of AI-based automotive vision processing technology.
Junhwan Kim is CEO at StradVision — a leader of AI-based automotive vision processing technology.

Q: Who will benefit most from ADAS technology and Autonomous Vehicles?
A: As the number of vehicles worldwide expands, traffic accidents and their fatality rate are increasing. According to the WHO, more than 1.3 million people worldwide die in road accidents every year. Drivers over age 65 are 573% more likely than the average driver to die in an accident. Autonomous driving technology can significantly reduce the overall number of traffic accidents, and improve the safety of elderly drivers in an aging society.

Q: What are the latest vehicle safety innovations?
A: Regarding camera sensors, our StradVision team is increasing field of view and image resolution. Recent achievements increase highway driving safety with high-resolution cameras of 4 to 8 million pixels, that can recognize objects at a distance of up to 200 meters or more. A technology that integrates sensors to detect 360-degree directions around the vehicle is also being developed, to eliminate blind spots around the vehicle. Surround view monitoring helps implement automatic parking and parking assistance features.

Q: What role will Augmented Reality play?
A: AR technology projects ADAS warnings and navigation information onto the vehicle instrument panel or Head-Up Display to enhance situational awareness, prevent accidents and provide a safer driving environment.

Q: What role will Sensor Fusion play?
A: Sensor Fusion technology combines the versatility of a camera — which identifies information such as shape and color — with Lidar that measures distance within a few millimeters. At StradVision, we believe Sensor Fusion can dramatically improve the limitations of existing perception technology.

Q: Can governments play any role in bringing this technology to the masses?
A: Countries are devising automobile safety policies to reduce accidents and fatalities, and recommend that automakers reflect these policies in driving technology. In response to these changes in policy, OEMs are expanding the introduction of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for the safety of drivers and pedestrians. The global ADAS industry exceeded $20 billion in 2020, and may reach $49.3 billion by 2025.

Contact: Matt Myftiu, mmyftiu@marxlayne.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stradvision-ceo-discusses-impact-of-adas-autonomous-vehicle-advancements-301402564.html

SOURCE StradVision

Recommended Stories

  • Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture

    The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These companies give investors diverse exposure to the EV sector with the potential for long-term rewards.

  • Foxconn bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that he hoped electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

  • Selling Cars in the Era of the Chip Shortage: Online Chats and No More Haggling

    Salespeople who once spent days walking dealership lots offering test drives now scout for online leads and explain the chip shortage to frustrated customers.

  • Rivian Steps On the Pedal

    Rivian Automotive Inc. has not only launched the world's first electric pickup in an attempt to conquer the great outdoors but it is also set to become a public company. Additionally, the EV automaker is also about to open the first of its experiential brand spaces in Venice on Sunday. First Hub in Venice Rivian's Hub on Venice Boulevard is designed to be much more than the typical dealer retail shop. Although there will be vehicles, Venice will also be a workshop venue for events with speakers

  • Apple’s iPhone Partner Foxconn Unveils First Electric Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group unveiled its first electric vehicles, a milestone that could boost the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer’s credentials as a serious bidder for Apple Inc.’s secretive automotive project.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than Ever

  • Toyota, Stellantis to Build EV-Battery Factories in the U.S.

    The auto makers are investing billions of dollars in U.S. battery factories as part of a push to sell more electric vehicles.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Made a Surprise Appearance at a Volkswagen Event. What to Know.

    Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess asked Musk to talk to 200 of the German auto maker's top executives.

  • Volvo $2.9 Billion IPO Marks Key Test in Electric Car Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismVolvo Car AB is looking to raise 25 billion kronor ($2.9 billion) in a Stockholm initial public offering in a test for automakers amid the sector’s trans

  • Tesla and 15 Other EV Stocks Are Worth Almost as Much as 50 Traditional Car Makers. How That Makes Sense.

    Electric-vehicle makers such as Tesla and Nio account for almost half of the value wrapped up in auto makers. Bullish EV investors must believe three things.

  • Ford to invest £230m in electric car parts plant at UK factory

    Power unit production in Halewood, Merseyside, is expected to begin in mid-2024.

  • Carmakers shift up a gear in race to go electric

    With electric car sales soaring and regulations increasingly favouring zero-emission vehicles, a flurry of announcements on Monday showed how the global auto industry has kicked into a higher gear as it races to speed past the fossil-fuel car era. As part of its own 30 billion euro ($34.7 billion) electrification plan Stellantis - born out of a merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler earlier this year - said it had entered a preliminary agreement with battery maker LG Energy Solution to produce battery cells and modules for North America, where the world's No. 4 automaker expects more than 40% of its U.S. sales will be electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. That follows a recent announcement that Daimler AG will take a 33% stake in battery cell manufacturer Automotive Cells Company (ACC), founded in 2020 by Stellantis and TotalEnergies in 2020.

  • Toyota earmarks $3.4 billion to boost EV battery production in the US through 2030

    Toyota Motor is joining other major automakers in putting its money behind electrification, saying Monday it would invest $3.4 billion in battery development and production in the United States through the end of the decade. The investment, which comes through the Japanese automaker’s North American arm, includes plans for a new $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant under a new company and with its metals unit Toyota Tsusho. The new plans are part of Toyota’s larger aim to invest $13.5 billion globally to keep up with other automakers who have already pledged to earmark massive sums to boost battery development and electrify their respective portfolios.

  • Geely's Volvo Cars sets IPO price range, seeking up to $23 billion valuation

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Geely-owned Volvo Cars said on Monday its initial public offering would be priced within a range of 53 to 68 Swedish crowns per share, valuing the automaker at up to $23 billion in what is likely to be one Europe's biggest listings this year. Volvo Cars, which has spent years under the Geely Holding umbrella strengthening its foothold in the premium market, said this month it planned to raise $2.9 billion through an IPO and list its shares on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange. Sources told Reuters last month that Geely was in advanced discussions with banks to list the Swedish company in the coming weeks, aiming for a valuation of about $20 billion.

  • Stellantis, LG Energy to build battery factory in new joint venture

    Stellantis, the automaker formed through a merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA, has reached a preliminary deal with LG Energy Solution to produce battery cells and modules in North America. The deal, which still must be approved by regulators, is part of Stellantis' plan to invest €30 billion ($34.8 billion) in electrification and software through 2025 in a bid to offer EV options for every model it produces in the U.S. and to reach specific sales goals for the region. The company has said it wants EVs to make up more than 40% of its U.S. sales by 2030.

  • What’s Better, a Ford F-150 or a Rivian R1T? Barron’s Rode in Both.

    Barron's drove a Rivian R1T a week after riding in an all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning. Both are impressive vehicles.

  • How bad can it get? 4 reasons car prices, availability show no signs of improving

    The chip shortage during the pandemic has constricted auto production, sending shoppers scrambling to find the new cars, SUVs and pickups they want.

  • Toyota to invest $3.4 billion on U.S. automotive batteries through 2030

    Toyota Motor Corp's North American unit said Monday it will invest about $3.4 billion (380 billion yen) on U.S. automotive battery development and production in the United States through 2030. The world's largest automaker by volume also said it plans to establish a new company and build a new U.S. automotive battery plant together with Toyota Tsusho, the automaker's metals trading arm and a unit of the Toyota Group. The new plant, which includes a planned $1.29 billion Toyota investment through 2031, aims to start production in 2025 and is expected to create 1,750 new U.S. jobs.

  • Electric car charging company to raise £120m in London listing

    An electric car charging company plans to raise £120m on the London Stock Exchange in a test of investor appetite for cashing in on the switch away from petrol vehicles.

  • More oil trains will run through Minnesota, Twin Cities

    A new Canadian railroad venture is sparking a significant increase of 15 to 20 oil trains that run through Minnesota each month. Canadian Pacific Railway's specialized new Canadian crude cargoes run on its main line, which bisects the Twin Cities. And the Canadian rail giant's recent deal to purchase a major U.S. railroad will likely make its new oil service even more appealing to shippers. ...