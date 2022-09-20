Straive bags 'Brand Revitalization Award' and 'Best Multichannel Integrated Campaign Award' at CMO Asia Awards 2022

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Straive, a leader in delivering technology-driven solutions for Content, EdTech, and Data to leading global organizations, has been conferred with two awards at the 13th edition of CMO Asia Awards 2022, held on 17th August 2022 in Singapore. The organization won the Brand Revitalization Award for Excellence in Branding and Marketing and the Best Multichannel Integrated Campaign for Excellence in Digital Marketing out of 200 nominations across 40 categories.

CMO Asia Awards are one of the most aspired accolades in APAC. These are awarded for outstanding contributions in Traditional Marketing, Branding, and Digital Marketing and recognize organizations and individuals for their outstanding client and employee-level communication initiatives. The awards are judged by an independent, high-caliber jury of professionals from across Asia.

SPi Global rebranded to Straive in April 2021 with a view to realigning the brand with the evolving strategic initiatives of the company. Subsequently, Straive has undertaken a comprehensive brand campaign to communicate the new brand messaging and create awareness and recall for the brand. The rebranding campaign, comprising static and dynamic promotions, customer mailers, press releases, social media communication, and the launch of a new website, has been awarded the Brand Revitalization award.

Straive has also undertaken multiple multichannel integrated campaigns to build awareness about the company's offerings across its business lines and generate demand. The company has successfully leveraged numerous marketing channels to reach the target audience in industries like BFSI, Information Services, EdTech, Academic Publishing, and more. Considering the business impact it has achieved, the multichannel umbrella campaign 'Connecting the Dots' bagged the Best Multichannel Integrated Campaign Award at the ceremony.

Speaking about the awards, Ratan Datta, President and CEO, Straive, said, "Straive is delighted to have received this recognition, which is a testament to our marketing and branding initiatives. As a company, we have doubled our marketing and branding efforts over the last year to communicate our purpose, values, and key focus areas to our clients, employees, and stakeholders and build a stronger Straive brand. I am excited to see our hard work getting recognized by industry leaders and experts. We will continue to focus on enhancing stakeholder experience through clear, relevant, and impactful marketing communication."

About Straive (erstwhile SPi Global)

Straive is a market-leading content technology enterprise that provides data services, subject matter expertise (SME), and technology solutions to multiple domains, such as research content, e-Learning/EdTech, and data/information providers. With a client base scoping 30 countries worldwide, Straive's multi-geographical resource pool is strategically located in seven countries: Philippines, India, USA, Nicaragua, Vietnam, United Kingdom, and the company headquarters in Singapore.

For media queries, contact Anoop Tuli, anoop.tuli@straive.com

SOURCE Straive (erstwhile SPi Global)