U.S. markets open in 8 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,284.25
    -57.25 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,672.00
    -383.00 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,932.00
    -226.50 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,937.60
    -35.10 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.68
    -0.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    -17.80 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.56 (-2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1218
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.96
    +0.80 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3432
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7420
    +0.0820 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,951.91
    -1,697.22 (-4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    818.28
    -37.53 (-4.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,166.18
    -845.15 (-3.13%)
     

Straive's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) capabilities featured in ISG's Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation -- Solutions & Services US Report 2021

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Straive (erstwhile SPi Global), a market leader in technology-driven EdTech, content, and data solutions, has been named a contender by a leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation — Solutions & Services US Report 2021. Straive has been recognized in the report for its document processing solutions, enabling automated extraction, interpretation, classification, and handling of digitized documents faster and at scale.

Straive_Company Logo
Straive_Company Logo

ISG Provider LensTM is a practitioner-led service provider comparison. Its research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation.

Straive's IDP capabilities are backed by its proprietary unstructured data platform, Straive Data Platform (SDP), built on a microservices-based architecture with customizable data extraction, enrichment, transformation, and delivery modules. Straive's document processing solutions employ cognitive technologies to automate data extraction, enrichment, and transformation and deliver actionable insights from text-heavy documents in any format, such as text PDFs, emails, word files, and scanned PDFs.

Straive has set up a dedicated R&D unit called Straive Innovation Labs to integrate next-generation solutions into its SDP offerings continuously. Straive's customers benefit from flexible commercial models, including output-based pricing per document, where it manages both the operations and technology.

On the feature, Ratan Datta, President and CEO, Straive, said, "The rising demand for processing voluminous semi-structured and unstructured documents with greater accuracy and speed has catalyzed the need for better and automated document processing. Straive's feature in the ISG Provider Lens™ report is a testament to our capabilities in the IDP space. Through a fine blend of subject matter expertise, latest technologies like AI, ML, and a keen focus on R&D, Straive Data Platform continues to serve customers across a wide range of industries, including Finance, Research & Lifesciences, Real Estate, and Legal & Regulatory."

The ISG report noted, "As a platform-based and automation-driven data company, Straive is actively working to strengthen its SDP solution to support more document formats, complex use-cases, and broaden industry coverage to include insurance, healthcare, and pharma."

Straive differentiates itself with a focus on solving industry use cases requiring domain expertise backed by a team of more than 500 SMEs across various disciplines such as life sciences, chemistry, biomedical, sustainability, legal, financial services, etc. Its deep expertise enables Straive to achieve a significantly higher level of automation in complex use cases and leverage SDP as an enabler to drive business outcomes.

To read the full report, Click Here.

About Straive (erstwhile SPi Global)
Straive is a market-leading content technology enterprise that provides data services, subject matter expertise (SME), and technology solutions to multiple domains such as research content, e-Learning/EdTech, and data/information providers. With a client base scoping 30 countries worldwide, Straive's multi-geographical resource pool is strategically located in eight countries: Philippines, India, USA, China, Nicaragua, Vietnam, United Kingdom, and the company headquarters in Singapore.

For media queries, contact Kshitiz Ahuja, Lead-Brand and PR (kshitiz.ahuja@straive.com)

SOURCE Straive (erstwhile SPi Global)

Recommended Stories

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Why isn’t profit enough for Elon Musk?

    Investors might have expected that some of Tesla Inc.'s fourth-quarter earnings call would be a bit of a victory lap, after the electric-car maker's better-than-expected actual profits in the fourth quarter, but "Technoking" Elon Musk had to ruin it all with his pie-in-the-sky fantasies.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • One Stock To Watch As Metals Prices Explode In 2022

    Metals had a great 2021, but as demand continues to surge, and supplies remain depressed, 2022 could be even better

  • U.S. Futures, Stocks Sink on Hawkish Fed Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and Asian stocks slid Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a March interest-rate liftoff and stoked speculation about the possibility of unexpectedly aggressive policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Li

  • Apple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment Terminals

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning a new service that will let small businesses accept payments directly on their iPhones without any extra hardware, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify F

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Three Market Gurus Tell You Exactly When Stocks Will Stop Falling

    Watching trillions of dollars evaporate gets the imagination reeling. Already three strategists try to find when the S&P 500 might bottom.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • When Cathie Wood Loses, He Wins, and It Started With a Tweet

    (Bloomberg) -- The stray tweet stood out: Why not start a fund to bet against Cathie Wood, the star investor who’s been stumbling so hard?Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years Away“Holy crap, that’s a grea

  • Analysis-Fed tightening a sign to get the 'heck out' of U.S. stocks

    U.S. stock markets, after enjoying their best three-year run in more than two decades, may soon have to cede the top spot. With the Fed preparing to raise interest rates https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/inflation-fighting-fed-likely-flag-march-interest-rate-hike-2022-01-26 for the first time in almost four years, capital is starting to fan out of rate-sensitive U.S. shares into other parts of the world where markets are cheaper and potentially more resilient. The S&P 500's near 10% drop so far this year has surpassed losses on most non-U.S. indexes and some reckon that recent investment outflows from the market, first in a month according to BofA, are only the beginning.

  • Apple’s Q1 Numbers Should Be Fine — But the Stock Is Still Not a Buy, Warns Goldman Sachs

    Less than 24 hours from now -- Thursday, after close of trading -- tech giant Apple (AAPL) will report its earnings for fiscal Q1 2022. Many analysts on Wall Street are optimistic, predicting Apple will report year-over-year sales growth of 6.5%, and 12.5% better earnings that it reported a year ago. For its part, Goldman Sachs thinks those analysts are probably right about the earnings growth -- and maybe even a bit conservative. But Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall still doesn't think you should buy Ap

  • ‘My company may IPO and make me a millionaire’: My boyfriend and I have a cohabitation agreement. If we split, would he have a right to my money?

    A lawyer helped us create a “cohabitation agreement” for our house purchase. If things go well, my current company of five years could IPO and make me a multi-millionaire. A cohabitation agreement is smart, especially if you own a home together.

  • Dow futures sink more than 400 points after Fed meeting

    U.S. stock-index futures sank Wednesday night, as investors digested the possibility of multiple interest-rate hikes by the Fed this year, starting as soon as March.

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.