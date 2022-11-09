U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

Stran & Company Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

Stran & Company, Inc.
·3 min read
Stran &amp; Company, Inc.
Stran & Company, Inc.

Quincy, MA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STRN) (NASDAQ: STRNW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced it will host a conference call at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, November 14, 2022, to discuss the company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, as well as the company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and using entry code: 153630. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2855/47093 or on the company’s Investors section of the website: ir.stran.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the company’s Investors section of the website (ir.stran.com) through November 14, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through November 28, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 47093.

About Stran
Over the past 25 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen partner of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1021
STRN@crescendo-ir.com

Press Contact:
Howie Turkenkopf 
press@stran.com


