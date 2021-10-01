Final Fantasy Souls-like 'Stranger in Paradise' arrives March 18th

Only a few months after we got our first look at Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Square Enix announced a release date at Tokyo Game Show. It will hit PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on March 18th.

Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is an attempt to bring a Dark Souls-style feel to the Final Fantasy universe. It's an action RPG from Nioh developer Team Ninja that by all accounts will be pretty difficult, which fits in with the Souls-like vibe.

A new trailer gives some hints at the story and a peek at some of the beings you'll encounter, including a pirate with an enormous ax and a multi-headed monster. The visuals still look a bit rough, but at least Team Ninja and Square Enix have a few months to polish things up.

Meanwhile, Square Enix has released a second demo. It's an expansion of the first timed trial that was available in June, only this time you can play with your friends on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. There are more enemies to test your mettle against, new areas to explore and additional playstyles and jobs to check out. The demo is available until October 11th at 10:59AM ET.

This can't be fucking real, Jack Garland pulls up his iphone 13 to listen to limp bizkit in the game https://t.co/GEDOztuQAd pic.twitter.com/rLk7Mu2Mf8 — Bring Peanut Butter (@Dreamboum) October 1, 2021

Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has a free upgrade path from PS4 and Xbox One to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S respectively. Along with the base game, you can preorder a Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes extra missions and a digital artbook and mini soundtrack. Preordering either version will net you a few in-game goodies, and you'll have early access to the whole game 72 hours before the official launch.