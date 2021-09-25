U.S. markets closed

'Stranger Things' season 4 teaser offers a peek at a haunted house

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Netflix is finally offering more than a very brief glimpse of Stranger Things season 4. The streaming service used its TUDUM event to share a teaser that focuses on Creel House, a seemingly haunted abode. Decades after an ill-fated family moves into the house, the familiar Stranger Things teenage cast enters to investigate — and it won't surprise you to hear that something is amiss.

The new season still doesn't have a more specific release date than "2022." Still, it's clear Netflix is eager to drum up early hype. Not that this is really a shock. Stranger Things is a well-received series coming back over two years after its last entry, and Netflix undoubtedly wants to be sure it was worth the lengthy wait.

