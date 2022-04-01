Strapping Machine Market size to grow by USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026|Driven by Rising Demand for Strapping Machines from E-commerce Sector |Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Strapping Machine Market by Product (Automatic and Semi-automatic) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the strapping machine market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.75 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global strapping machine industry growth is the rising demand for strapping machines from the e-commerce sector. As significant e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and eBay improve their logistics, strapping machines are being used in warehouses to wrap plastic or other materials to minimize mechanical damage, boosting the market growth. Furthermore, fully automatic strapping machines are cost-effective and remove labor costs for strapping, which are being extensively used and are fueling the growth of the market. Furthermore, as the e-commerce business expands, the need for sealing and strapping packages tapes will increase. For instance, in 2021, there were 27 million e-commerce users in Canada. It is expected that an additional 5.21 million users will be shopping online by 2023, according to data released by the export Government. Such factors will drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global strapping machine industry growth is the emergence of robots in the strapping process. The various end-users of industrial and transit packaging are facing problems in handling the proliferation of products of different shapes, sizes, and weights. Therefore, manufacturers have started creating strapping machines with robotic facilities for the convenience of end-users. For instance, Samuel Packaging Systems Group offers an ingot strapping machine with a robot stacker. The robotic arm attached to the palletizer gathers and stocks ingots in multiple layers for strapping. This completely avoids the requirement for manpower. The average price of robotic equipment is around 40% more than that of conventional automated equipment. Such factors are expected to limit the market opportunities of conventional strapping machine providers in the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

The strapping machine market report is segmented by Product (Automatic and Semi-automatic) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Some Companies Mentioned

The strapping machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M and A and expansion of distribution channels to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Strapping Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.07 Performing market contribution North America at 34% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASN Packaging Pvt Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., Crown Packaging Corp., Cyklop International, Dongguan Xutian Packing Machine Co. Ltd., Dynaric Inc., Fromm Holding AG, Hefei Seelong Import and Export Group Co. Ltd., Hunan ADTO Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Messersi Packaging Srl, Mosca GmbH, North Shore Strapping Inc., Packmaster Machinery Pvt Ltd., Polychem Corp., Samuel Son and Co. Ltd., StraPack Corp., Tiger Pack Inc., TITAN Umreifungstechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Transpak Equipment Corp., and VENUS HARTUNG PTY LTD. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Crown Holdings Inc.

10.4 Crown Packaging Corp.

10.5 Cyklop International

10.6 Dongguan Xutian Packing Machine Co. Ltd.

10.7 Dynaric Inc.

10.8 Messersi Packaging Srl

10.9 Mosca GmbH

10.10 Samuel Son and Co. Ltd.

10.11 StraPack Corp.

10.12 Transpak Equipment Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

