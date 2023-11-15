STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the STRATA Skin Sciences Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Rich Cockrell, of Investor Relations. Thank you, Rich. You may begin.

Rich Cockrell: Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Earlier today, STRATA Skin Sciences released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. A copy of that release is available on the company's website. Now before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that comments made by management during this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company. We encourage you to review the company's filings with the SEC, which identifies specific risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements made today.

The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments. With us on the call today are Dolev Rafaeli, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Lesovitz, Chief Financial Officer. Following management's prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. And with that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Dolev. Go ahead, Dolev.

Dolev Rafaeli: Thank you, Rich, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for our third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Chris will give an overview of the quarter, after which I will provide remarks on the strategic direction of the business. Before I turn it over to Chris, I first want to address the recent changes in leadership at STRATA. The company has undergone a recent reorganization of its Board of Directors to streamline its structure and enhance its alignment with the company's strategic objectives. As part of the reorganization, Bob Moccia has transitioned from his position as CEO and a member of the Board. I'm humbled and deeply honored to have accepted the Board's offer to serve as Vice Chairman, President and CEO.

Accumulating over 30 years of experience in health care and medical devices, my vision moving forward is to concentrate on advancing and expanding our core products XTRAC, VTRAC and TheraClearX by reintroducing our direct-to-consumer further referred to as DTC initiative that was in place during my previous three tenures and allowed for clear growth of that business. Some of you may recall that I managed a similar business strategy at the previous public company growing it by over 300% and subsequently selling same business to STRATA in 2015. I later served as STRATA's President and CEO from 2018 to 2021, following an investment made into the company, I myself and Accelmed Growth Partners. That second period was marked by a turnaround of the business' core growth elements.

This turnaround helped in shifting the business to become a cash flow positive, growing the domestic and international installed base and the corresponding revenue streams, eliminating costs in noncore and noncore activities, enhancing the technology by launching new products and filing new patents and making sure the platform was ready for adding additional businesses, which in turn, allowed the company to successfully cross the COVID-19 challenge and be prepared for the core business growth and acquisitions that followed in 2021. As you will see during my remarks later, I believe this will directly increase our recurring revenue and unit utilization thereby increasing our gross profit margins. It is back to basics here at STRATA, and we look forward to your continued support.

Now I will turn it over to Chris to review the financials.

Chris Lesovitz: Thank you, Dolev. I'll start with a quick overview of our third quarter 2023 results. For the three months ended, total revenues were $8.9 million, down 6% from $9.4 million in the prior year period. And year-to-date, our revenue was $24.7 million compared to $25.6 million last year. We currently have 81 TheraClear devices in place year-over-year, which I'll review in a later slide. As you can see, revenues have trended upwards from 2020 to 2022, with 2023 year-to-date revenues of $24.7 million. We ended the third quarter in a solid cash position with $8.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of September 30, 2023. This cash position remains boosted by the refinancing of our senior term facility on June 30, 2023, offset by an increase in inventories and a decrease in accrued expenses and other current liabilities.

We continue to carefully manage expenses while reinvesting in high ROI growth. On this slide, we show the revenue breakout of recurring versus equipment sales to physicians as well as our domestic versus international revenue. Recurring revenues from our dermatology procedures were $5.3 million compared to $5.8 million last year and have remained relatively flat over the last two quarters. We estimate this Q3 revenue represents about 70,000 XTRAC treatments in the quarter. Equipment revenues were $3.6 million versus $3.6 million last year, remaining flat. Domestically, we had $5.8 million of revenue compared to $6.1 million last year over the same period. While we had a steady increase in our equipment sales revenue, which Dolev will delve into more later, we expect these to decrease and recurring to be the real revenue driver for the business going forward.

As you can see here, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA improved 21% year-over-year. This growth stems from improved cash cost effectiveness with G&A and sales and marketing expenses decreasing 16.5% year-over-year to $5.3 million. As we prepare to shift back to a DTC model, we aim to reduce total revenue cost and increase margins. We believe we are well equipped for this change and are optimistic about the future of STRATA. Now I'll hand it back over to Dolev.

Dolev Rafaeli: Thank you, Chris. We're very encouraged by the improving trends of our business through the third quarter. I'd like to begin by discussing our changes in strategic directions to the company and the reintroduction of the DTC marketing and business model. It has been shown before by myself and the team in STRATA that we can vastly increase the unit economics and margins in the business. Our ability to execute and grow all starts with our primary customer, the physician. Our clinical support infrastructure is there. And by bringing back direct-to-consumer advertisement, we can vastly enhance the unit economics. The goal will be to drive improved margins through increasing utilization as our products generate incremental recurring revenue, coupling the approach with the fully integrated suite of services that supports the partner clinics.

We have a team standing by to support them. The sales – through the wholesale cycle we drive patients to the clinics. We support the clinics through clinical support team. We support the clinic through reimbursement services. We support the patients through helping them out with their reimbursement payments and we support technically the devices. So we're there to give them answers whether it's the partner clinic or the patients. With XTRAC, the solution or the forward is very straight forward. We're going to be driving recurring revenue with the direct-to-consumer DTC approach. And this approach will be a win-win-win scenario. For the physician, generating more revenue and patients to the clinic, for the patient, driving a better clinical outcome.

And obviously, for the payer who are going to be paying less for the outcome of the patients. The table on Slide 9 shows the historical contribution of the DTC efforts for this business, where the table illustrates that over the years when the company decided not to use direct-to-consumer approach through COVID-19 in 2020 and into 2021. And then again, in 2022, these metrics have trended down. The leads shown in purple represents the number of patients demonstrating interest in the solution of the XTRAC excimer laser procedure offering the benefits to them. The appointments in orange resulted by our call center, and where the patients were placed into an appointment with the physician in their clinics. And finally, in green, you can see the RDX charts, which are the patient charts created by the physicians for patients that they found meeting – XTRAC meeting their needs to be treated.

I believe that the deemphasis of patient marketing and support services during the period between 2021 and today, severely impacted the product utilization because STRATA was no longer driving patients to the physician's offices and consequently offered less partner support services to the clinics, which in turn impacted our partnership relationships with the physicians. It's already been demonstrated three times in the past between 2018 and 2019 pre-pandemic, then between 2020 and 2021 post-pandemic and once again, before when I built this business in the previous company that by focusing on the patient and the consumer marketing that would drive the patient's interest coming into the clinics that would also drive the business in the clinic.

And as you can see on Slide 10, the domestic growth strategy is focused on expanding installations within the established physician network and by driving the average revenue per device in these clinics. Historically, as you can see that the revenue per device prior to the company stopping direct-to-consumer patient advertising was $7,100 per device per quarter. And today, with an installed base that is larger by 25%, driving that average revenue per device will further increase not only unit economics, but the top line revenue. This also holds true for TheraClearX. We currently have 81 TheraClearX devices deployed in clinics that mostly pursue cash paying patients. However, as evidenced by our market data, the more successful users and those who pursue the procedure as a clinically relevant and insurance reimbursed versus out-of-pocket pay to patients are more successful.

I believe there is a much better opportunity in placing TheraClearX with our clinical dermatologist network and leveraging our already established suite of services, helping them use insurance reimbursement codes to reduce out-of-pocket costs to the patients and provide better clinical outcomes, thereby increasing patient volumes and utilization. TheraClearX offers a compelling solution for an acne software that is reimbursable when prescribed to treat active inflammatory lesions. Refocusing our messaging can open up a much larger patient population. As evidenced over the past few years, the international installed base of over 1,400 devices has proven to be able to provide a solid revenue stream of capital equipment sales, service and device placements.

I'm confident that with the new markets initiated by – in the past three years, this trend will be further strengthened. With our strengthened balance sheet and improved profitability, rebuilding DTC is our top strategic priority and will provide improved profitable near-term growth. As we close our third quarter, I want to reiterate our top priority is to reignite the customer experience and value to our clinical partners while improving the quality of life for their patients. Our new marketing initiatives, along with strategic management of our installed base will support rebuilding recurring revenue growth and margin expansion over the long-term. We remain intently focused on executing our strategic plan to drive profitable revenue growth and thereby enhance the shareholder value.

Now I ask the operator to open the line for questions. Operator?

