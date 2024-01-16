New Stratacache retail tech division will mean 'substantial' hiring in Dayton, company says

Jan. 16—The creation of a new Dayton-based division in the Stratacache family of companies will mean "substantial hiring" in Dayton, the retail technology company said Monday.

Dayton-based digital technology and retail media company Stratacache announced the debut of Scala Commerce, a retail technology division of Scala.

Announced at a national retail trade show — NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show — the focus of the Dayton-based Scala Commerce division will be the creation of "in-store consumer self-service and service automation platforms, specific to the retail, hospitality and quick service restaurant (QSR) sectors."

"The new division will result in a substantial increase in new hiring and positions for the company in Dayton," Stratacache said in a release.

"Post pandemic, our customers still suffer from challenges with the cost, availability and reliability of labor in the retail and hospitality sector. The mission of Scala Commerce is to help consumers identify, select and transact better, with greater ease and more personalization in their retail interactions," Chris Riegel, chief executive of Stratacache and chairman of Scala, said in the company's announcement.

Stratacache said Scala Commerce will serve clients in self-order kiosks, self-checkout, automated pickup and more.

Stratacache also said its "Saint AI (artificial intelligence) engine" will help customers find "better, more customized experiences based on their prior purchase behavior."

Stratacache acquired Scala, then a major competitor in the digital signage market, in August 2016. Stratacache designs and makes digital signs and other customer-facing technology for stores and restaurants.

Questions about the announcement were sent to Riegel and a Scala spokeswoman.

The National Retail Foundation trade show opened Saturday in New York City.