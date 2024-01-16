New Stratacache retail tech division will mean 'hundreds' of new jobs in next 3 years, company says

Jan. 16—The creation of a new Dayton-based division in the Stratacache family of companies will mean "hundreds of new employees in the next three years," the chief executive of Stratacache said.

Those new employees will be located in downtown Dayton. Stratacache CEO Chris Riegel told this newspaper that further details will be offered in February as part of the company's "Stratacache Digital City" project rollout.

Riegel declined to say more about those plans Tuesday.

Dayton-based digital technology and retail media company Stratacache announced the debut of Scala Commerce, a retail technology division of Scala, which is part of Stratacache.

Announced at a national retail trade show — NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show — the focus of the Dayton-based division will be the creation of "in-store consumer self-service and service automation platforms, specific to the retail, hospitality and quick service restaurant (QSR) sectors."

"The new division will result in a substantial increase in new hiring and positions for the company in Dayton," Stratacache said in a release.

Riegel told the Dayton Daily News the company needs software developers, AI, computer vision, advanced sensors, support engineers and others. These will be office jobs, he added. "We require people to be in office."

"Post-pandemic, our customers still suffer from challenges with the cost, availability and reliability of labor in the retail and hospitality sector. The mission of Scala Commerce is to help consumers identify, select and transact better, with greater ease and more personalization in their retail interactions," Riegel, who is also chairman of Scala, said in the company's announcement.

Stratacache said Scala Commerce will serve clients in self-order kiosks, self-checkout, automated pickup and more.

This means "enhanced speed and customization of service experiences," Riegel said in an email to the Dayton Daily News Tuesday. "As a loyalty member for QSR brand X, retailer brand Y or hotel brand Z, you know what I like. When ordering, help me get what I want faster, with better options and tailored to my tastes."

Stratacache also said its "Saint AI (artificial intelligence) engine" will help customers find "better, more customized experiences based on their prior purchase behavior."

Stratacache acquired Scala, then a major competitor in the digital signage market, in August 2016. Stratacache designs and makes digital signs and other customer-facing technology for stores and restaurants.

Stratacache has just under 400 employees in the Dayton area and more than 1,100 globally.

The National Retail Foundation trade show opened Saturday in New York City.