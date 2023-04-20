StrataTech Education Group Appoints DaKenya Douglas as Senior Vice President of Compliance

Douglas will oversee compliance at StrataTech and its campuses

DaKenya Douglas - Senior Vice President of Compliance at StrataTech Education Group

DaKenya Douglas is the new Senior Vice President of Compliance at StrataTech Education Group, dedicated to upholding the highest standards of state, accreditation, and Department of Education laws and regulations for both StrataTech Education Group’s Tulsa Welding School and The Refrigeration School, Inc.

PHOENIX, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrataTech Education Group (StrataTech) is proud to announce the appointment of DaKenya Douglas as the new Senior Vice President of Compliance. Douglas will be responsible for ensuring compliance with all state, accreditation, agency, and Department of Education laws and regulations for both StrataTech Education Group’s Tulsa Welding School and The Refrigeration School, Inc.

Douglas brings over 20 years of experience in leadership roles in higher education to StrataTech, including Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President of Operations, Vice President of Student Services, and Vice President of Compliance. She also serves as a commissioner for the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges. Her focus on ensuring adherence to regulatory and legal requirements, process improvement, building efficiencies through policies and procedures, and hiring and retaining compliance and regulatory staff members, have resulted in improved operations, continued compliance, and organizational excellence.

Prior to joining StrataTech, DaKenya was the Senior Vice President of Operations & Compliance at Blue Cliff College, where she established a compliance department and designed its purpose, vision, staffing model, communications and strategy. She also held the position of Director of Education at Fortis College, where she provided oversight and management of academic operations, leading the development of training and professional development programs, fostering relationships with accrediting agencies, and establishing a culture of transparency and collaboration.

“DaKenya’s leadership experience in compliance and operations will be a valuable asset to StrataTech,” said Mary Kelly, CEO of StrataTech Education Group. “We are confident that with her credentials, expertise and experience, coupled with her dedication to excellence and passion to support student success, she will make a positive impact on our organization and students.”

Douglas holds a master’s in business administration and a bachelor’s in science business management from University of Phoenix. She has held roles with several community organizations in a variety of capacities, including Chief Operating Officer and founding board member for the OneBReath project, member of the education committee for the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, member of the resource committee for the Junior League of Baton Rouge, and member of the Women’s Council of Baton Rouge.

About StrataTech Education Group

StrataTech Education Group focuses on the education, growth and development of specialized career education schools, particularly skilled-trade programs designed to address the nation’s growing infrastructure needs. Holding an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, StrataTech Education Group’s portfolio includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) (Phoenix), Tulsa Welding School (TWS) (Tulsa, OK), Tulsa Welding School Jacksonville (FL), Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (Houston) and Tulsa Welding School Dallas (TX). For more information, visit StrataTech.com.

