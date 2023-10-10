Stratec (ETR:SBS) investors are sitting on a loss of 65% if they invested three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Stratec SE (ETR:SBS) shareholders. Sadly for them, the share price is down 67% in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 42% in a year. Furthermore, it's down 23% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Stratec saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 3.1% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 31% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Stratec had a tough year, with a total loss of 41% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 18%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.8% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Stratec you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

