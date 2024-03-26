Stratec (ETR:SBS) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. Long term Stratec SE (ETR:SBS) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 64% decline in the share price in that time. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 35% lower in that time.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Stratec saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 21% per year, over the last three years. The share price decline of 29% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Stratec had a tough year, with a total loss of 34% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 10%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Stratec has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

