U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,014.71
    +23.66 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,186.90
    +141.81 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,569.66
    +62.59 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.05
    +13.37 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.56
    +1.61 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.70
    -9.80 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    -0.16 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0606
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9140
    -0.0090 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2051
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7020
    -0.1600 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,958.81
    +215.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.06
    -10.08 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,926.89
    -3.74 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Strategic Account Management Leader Michael Hauser Appointed Senior Vice President at The Kinetix Group

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Hauser, an account management expert with extensive pharmaceutical industry experience, has been appointed Senior Vice President of Customer Engagement and Strategic Partnerships at The Kinetix Group (TKG).

Michael Hauser, Senior Vice President of Customer Engagement and Strategic Partnerships at The Kinetix Group (TKG)
Michael Hauser, Senior Vice President of Customer Engagement and Strategic Partnerships at The Kinetix Group (TKG)

"We are thrilled to have Mike at TKG," said JP Strapp, managing director at TKG. "Not only does Mike bring valuable healthcare and leadership experience, but he will also fit in perfectly with our company culture. He is an industry expert that will help us accelerate our development of customer collaborations and improve patient care."

"I came to TKG for their ongoing pact with customers to take years of complexity and confusion and boil it down to the vital steps necessary to inspire and deliver change. Building off of the great work TKG has always delivered will help us further our approach to care and create better outcomes," said Hauser.

Hauser brings over 20 years of experience in building and leading teams that forge strategic partnerships between health systems and pharmaceutical companies. Before joining TKG, he held numerous positions in the life sciences industry, the most recent being Head of Customer Engagement, Latin America and Canada at Novartis.

Throughout his career, he patented a process for quality improvement, created the go-to-market strategy for numerous drug launches and developed innovative workflows for customer-facing teams. He drives organizational success by removing clinical and non-clinical barriers.

In his new role at TKG, Hauser will advance the company's comprehensive customer engagement solutions.

"TKG is always deeply informed on emerging trends in the healthcare marketplace and knows how to deliver those insights," said Hauser. "I look forward to building a program that offers custom end-to-end solutions and positions TKG as the number one trusted source for engagement in the life sciences industry."

For more information, please contact marketing@thekinetixgroup.com.

The Kinetix Group (TKG)

The Kinetix Group is a strategic advisory and marketing agency that empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers. With market access expertise, deep relationships, and connections that span the healthcare ecosystem, TKG is uniquely positioned to understand its clients' customers and design impactful solutions. Its core areas of focus are organized customers, market access, and real-world evidence. To learn more, visit www.thekinetixgroup.com.

The Kinetix Group (PRNewsfoto/The Kinetix Group)
The Kinetix Group (PRNewsfoto/The Kinetix Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-account-management-leader-michael-hauser-appointed-senior-vice-president-at-the-kinetix-group-301754583.html

SOURCE The Kinetix Group

Recommended Stories

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Highly paid oil rig worker merits overtime, U.S. Supreme Court says

    An oil rig supervisor who earned more than $200,000 a year working for Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is entitled to overtime pay, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a decision with costly implications for the oil and gas industry. The court in a 6-3 decision authored by liberal Justice Elena Kagan decided that because the rig supervisor, Michael Hewitt, was paid a daily rate of $963 and not a salary, an overtime pay exemption in federal wage law for highly paid workers did not apply to him. The justices affirmed a 2021 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Helix must face Hewitt's 2017 lawsuit seeking overtime pay.

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay. As one of Japan's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks, which are in full swing at major companies. The automaker's incoming president Koji Sato said the decision to accept the union's demands in full at the first round of talks was meant not just for Toyota but "also for the industry as a whole, and in the hope that it will lead to frank discussions between labour and management at each company."

  • Can I Retire at 55 With $3 Million?

    If you plan on having $3 million in savings by the time you turn 55 and you're wondering if you can retire on that amount, then there are some things to consider. From understanding what your costs will be in … Continue reading → The post Is $3 Million Enough to Retire at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Southwest Airlines Has a Flight Attendant, Pilots Problem

    Southwest Airlines turned flight attendants from service industry workers that bring passengers drinks into the face of the airline. On most airlines, flight attendants greet passengers, but they're mostly in the background.

  • 401(k) nest eggs plunged 20% in 2022 — but does 1 more year of work really make a big difference in retirement safety? Here's the answer you may not want to hear

    Silver linings all around.

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • JPMorgan says it is not liable for top banker's ties to Jeffrey Epstein

    JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday said it should not be held liable for a former top executive's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in a lawsuit accusing the largest U.S. bank of facilitating its former client's sex trafficking enterprise. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, JPMorgan said emails between former executive Jes Staley and Epstein provided no basis for the U.S. Virgin Islands, which filed the lawsuit, to suggest Staley could "detect Epstein's sex trafficking."

  • Real estate slump hits home as Wells Fargo axes hundreds of mortgage bankers days after taking some to a California resort

    Several Well Fargo mortgage bankers were at a retreat at Palm Desert just a few weeks ago. Now, many of them have lost their jobs.

  • Walmart Has Bad News for Cash-Strapped Customers

    Walmart is proceeding with caution. The world's largest retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Feb.21, but issued a muted full-year profit forecast as it cautioned that consumers will continue to spend conservatively in a slowing economy. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said higher-income customers made up nearly half its sales gains over the fourth quarter, a surprising change from the retailer's traditional lower-income cohort, as inflation skyrocketed and consumer spending waned.

  • Should you buy an annuity for your retirement?

    Annuities are a popular retirement income vehicle with many insurance agents, registered representatives and financial advisers. Here are some of the pros and cons of annuities for retirement planning. Annuity contracts offer the ability to annuitize the contract into a stream of guaranteed lifetime income.

  • Bank of America totaled $1.2 billion in penalties, settlements in 2022

    Bank of America recorded $1.2 billion in fines, settlements and expenses in 2022, topping the costs paid the previous two years.

  • FedEx pilot resolution allows call for strike authorization vote

    The Master Executive Council of FedEx pilots have cleared the way for a strike authorization vote to be called for, "when the appropriate time is determined."

  • England’s Forgotten Fertilizer Mine Is Finally Back Under Way

    (Bloomberg) -- A decade ago, a UK startup’s plan to build a $4 billion mine more than a mile under the North Sea caught the nation’s imagination. It became a retail shareholder sensation and promised riches for many landowners. But when the company failed to raise the last piece of financing, it all came crashing down.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided t

  • CME to launch nickel contract using prices from new platform -sources

    LONDON (Reuters) -CME Group plans to launch a nickel contract, settled with prices gathered from a platform to be launched by UK-based Global Commodities Holdings (GCH), which could eventually compete with the London Metal Exchange, three sources with knowledge said. For years, LME nickel prices were used as a global reference by producers and consumers using the metal as an ingredient for the stainless steel and electric vehicle battery industries. But after a trading fiasco last March, which saw prices double to over $100,000 per tonne in a matter of hours, many frustrated consumers, producers and traders are avoiding LME nickel and seeking alternative ways to price their contracts.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Rolls-Royce Surges After CEO Vows Higher Returns in Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc surged the most in more than two years after new Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic embarked on a strategic review, saying the UK engineering firm has underperformed financially for years.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPutin Says

  • US Supreme Court Refuses To Reject $302M Judgment Against Johnson & Johnson Over Pelvic Mesh Marketing

    The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) regarding a $302 million judgment in a lawsuit brought by California, accusing the company of concealing the risks of its pelvic mesh products. J&J had argued to the Supreme Court that state consumer protection laws like California's are too vague, exposing companies to unpredictable state lawsuits, Reuters reported JNJ said the Supreme Court's rejection of the case will lead to continued "uneven, unclear, and unfair enforcem

  • Oil prices firm, but rise in U.S. inventories looms

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices firmed on Thursday after Brent crude posted its biggest one-day loss for seven weeks in the previous session, with gains on Russian supply curbs capped by an expected rise in U.S. inventories. Brent crude futures rose 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $81.23 a barrel by 1350 GMT, compared with about $98 a barrel on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) advanced 75 cents, or 1%, to $74.70 after six sessions of losses.