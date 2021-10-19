Strategic Acquisition Strengthens Tremor’s End-to-End CTV & Video Technology Stack

$14.7 million acquisition of Spearad, a TV media management platform and ad server, to be integrated with Unruly

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International Ltd. (NASDAQ/AIM: TRMR) (“Tremor” or the “Company”), a global leader in Video and Connected TV (“CTV”) advertising, announces the strategic acquisition of Spearad, a global CTV Video ad server and media management platform purpose-built for broadcasters and TV content companies to deliver seamless TV-like experiences in CTV and Over-the-Top (“OTT”) environments, with the same advanced controls and capabilities of linear TV (the “Acquisition”).



The consideration for the Acquisition is $14.7 million, of which $11.0 million is being satisfied from the Company’s existing cash reserves, with the remaining $3.7 million being satisfied by the issue of 370,000 ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 in the Company, subject to transfer and other contractual restrictions to be released gradually over a three-year period (the “Consideration Shares”).

Spearad’s ad server technology will be integrated into Tremor’s Unruly SSP, enabling CTV header bidding, channel inventory and ad pod management – complementing the Company’s existing robust end-to-end technology stack, which also includes the Tremor Video DSP.

Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer of Tremor, commented:

“Tremor’s consistent, primary focus on video and CTV has proven prescient in today’s market, leading to meaningful growth across our exchange and putting us ahead of platforms only recently evolving from display. The Acquisition further strengthens our leadership position as a video-first end-to-end platform, which provides real efficiencies for global advertisers, media companies and broadcasters in an ecosystem increasingly centered on Connected TV.

We’re excited to welcome Spearad to Tremor, as well as its founders, Erhard Neumann and Mark Thielen – with their deep expertise in addressable TV – to our leadership team.”

Spearad’s technology platform and its proprietary data assets enable publishers to centrally manage both direct-sold and programmatic campaigns and improve ad pod monetization. Spearad was founded in 2019, in Germany, by Erhard Neumann and Mark Thielen. Its customer base spans Europe, the US and Asia.

Erhard Neumann, Chief Executive Officer of Spearad, added:

“We are delighted to join Tremor’s CTV team to offer complete media management solutions through a fully-integrated SSP and ad server. With CTV viewership reaching an all-time high, this integration couldn’t come at a better time. We look forward to our partnership with the Tremor team and working on the next generation of features that we believe will ultimately propel the industry forward.”

About Tremor International

Tremor International is a global company offering an end-to-end technology advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities - Video, Data and CTV. Tremor International's unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video's innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app.

The media side of Tremor International, Unruly, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor International has a meaningful number of direct integrations with publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world's largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands.

Tremor International is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ (TRMR).

