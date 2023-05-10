Strategic Analysis of the Recreational Vehicle Market in Europe 2023: RV Rental Services, Innovative Designs, and Boom in Camping Trends Fuel Future Growth Potential
Recreational vehicles (RVs) are increasingly popular across Europe for the freedom, flexibility, comfort, and convenience of a house for travel, camping activities, and temporary accommodation. The growing RV market is attributed to the ever-expanding demand to travel in comfort and style. Motorhomes are the most popular type of RVs, followed by campervans and caravans.
Europe's RV market comprises many players that add value through their products. The major categories are traditional OEMs, such as Ford, Fiat, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Citroen, and Iveco, while assemblers include Adria, Groupe Pilote, Knauss-Tabbert, and Trigano, which procure chassis or vehicles from OEMs to modify or build custom RVs.
Applications for these vehicles are wide, including camping, adventure activities, and custom-built vehicles (e.g., food trucks and emergency vehicles). Overall, the European RV market segment is expected to grow in the coming years to meet the high demand for vehicle ownership and rental services amid challenges, such as strict regulations on vehicle sizes, emission norms, and other environmental impacts.
This study provides a comprehensive overview of Europe's RV market ecosystem, examining the leading market participants and their go-to-market strategies. It seeks to:
Illustrate Europe's RV market using the case studies of different players
Analyze the various types of RVs with comparisons of different brands by segment, price, features, and regulations
Study technological advancements in the RV industry
Identify opportunities in RV electrification
Explore growth opportunities in the RV industry for the Europe market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Recreational Vehicle Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Key Takeaways
3. Recreational Vehicle: Introduction
Recreational Vehicle Definition and Overview
Recreational Vehicle Segmentation
Recreational Vehicle Regulations
Recreational Vehicle Market Ecosystem
Recreational Vehicle Market Players: An Overview
Go-to-Market Strategies in the Recreational Vehicle Market
Stakeholder Activities for Each Step of the RV Go-to-Market
Top Trends Driving the European Recreational Vehicle Market
Recreational Vehicles: Potential Business Applications
Recreational Vehicle Market Challenges
Evolution of Strategy in he Recreational Vehicle Market
4. Recreational Vehicles: Motorhomes
Types of Motorhomes
Motorhome Features
Competitive Comparison: Motorhomes vs Campervans
Popular Motorhome Brands in Europe
Case Study: Erwin Hymer Group
Popular Motorhome Models in Europe, 2022
Competitive Analysis: Popular Motorhome Brands
Popular Campervans in Europe, 2022
Price Analysis: Popular Base Models for Motorhomes
Case Study: Stellantis
Case Study: Mercedes-Benz
Case Study: Volkswagen
5. Recreational Vehicles: Caravans
Caravans vs Motorhomes
Types of Caravans
Case Study: Adria
Case Study: Swift
6. Electrification and Technological Advancement Landscape
Electric Motorhomes Growth and Challenges
Electric Campervan Model Analysis
Green Motorhomes and Caravans
Significance of Digital Services in the Recreational Vehicle Market
Safety Features Specific to Recreational Vehicles
Recent and Expected RV Launch Timeline
Major Partnerships and Announcements
7. European Recreational Vehicle Market Analysis
Recreational Vehicle Manufacturing Plants
Europe Recreational Vehicle Market in 2022
Analysis of Key Recreational Vehicle Markets in Europe
Sales Snapshot and Key Takeaways
Product Life Cycle Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Growth of Recreational Vehicle Rental Agencies
Growth Opportunity 2: Demand for Compact Motorhomes
Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Practices in the Recreational Vehicle Market
List of Exhibits
Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Adria
Citroen
Fiat
Ford
Groupe Pilote
Iveco
Knauss-Tabbert
Mercedes-Benz
Stellantis
Trigano
Volkswagen
