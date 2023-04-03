U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,105.59
    -3.72 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,503.76
    +229.61 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,097.21
    -124.70 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.33
    -8.15 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.64
    +4.97 (+6.57%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.10
    +15.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4300
    -0.0640 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2392
    +0.0060 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4670
    -0.3300 (-0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,986.89
    -130.98 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.47
    +6.04 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Strategic Analysis of WBG Semiconductors in Power Electronics Applications for EVs 2023-2030: Growing Powertrain Electrification to Improve Power Density and Efficiency

PR Newswire
·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of WBG Semiconductors in Power Electronics Applications for EVs, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The increasing use of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide boosts power semiconductor demand. Government laws and subsidies, original equipment manufacturers' (OEMs') dedication to net zero emissions, and sustainability goals accelerate EV penetration in the vehicle industry. This study focuses on wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors for the North American EV market.

Silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium-nitride (GaN) are the 2 WBG technologies that overcome the limitations of silicon in EVs. The semiconductor content of an EV is 2 to 3 times higher than conventional ICE, and almost 75% of this comes from power semiconductors.

The author estimates the EV market will continue double-digit growth until the decade's end. The WBG semiconductor market is sizable, expanding, and highly fragmented, providing a significant opportunity for new competitors. High-voltage, high-performance power semiconductors will continue to be vital for EVs and a growing part of the semiconductor segment in the forecast period.

The study aims to understand the impact of new regional policies, Chips Act 2022, highlights drivers and restraints, performance differences of WBG semiconductor materials, patent landscape, and key vendors in the ecosystem. The automotive EV components covered are main inverters, onboard chargers, and DC-DC converters. Based on the analysis, WBG semiconductor content will rise 2 times in EVs, from 2026 to 2027, due to OEM adoption of 800 V electrical architecture.

This report provides an outlook on the WBG semiconductor device market for EVs, focusing on North American automotive OEM demand. The key North American OEMs identified are Tesla, GM, Ford, Lucid, and Rivian, adopting WBG or compound semiconductor technology. The report forecasts the demand for WBG based on upcoming EVs till 2030. In addition, a few North American supplier profiles discussed are Wolfspeed, onsemi, Odyssey Semiconductor, Qorvo, Navitas Semiconductor, and GaN Systems.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

  • What are the market dynamics that drive WBG semiconductor demand in North America?

  • What are the different WBG semiconductor technologies available in North America?

  • What is the North American market potential (revenue) of WBG semiconductors in EVs?

  • What are the preferences of North American OEMs and suppliers in adopting these WBG semiconductor technologies, and what is their outlook for the future?

  • How will technologies evolve during the next decade with different automotive OEMs?

  • Who are the key market players of WBG semiconductors for EVs?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8T

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Wide Bandgap EV Semiconductor Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • EV Market Segmentation by Region

  • EV Market Segmentation by Powertrain Type

  • EV Market Segmentation by Material Type

  • Regional Policies of Semiconductor Chips

  • EV Semiconductor Value Chain: Process

  • EV Semiconductor Value Chain: Reshuffled and Rebuilding

  • WBG Semiconductor Classifications

  • EV WBG Semiconductor Materials: Performance

  • SiC Semiconductor Wafer Development Timeline

  • WBG Semiconductor Patent Landscape

  • Merger and Acquisition in Semiconductor Ecosystem

  • Key Players: WBG Semiconductor EV Power Ecosystem

  • OEM 800 V Electrification Plan: Technology Trends

  • EV Semiconductor Applications by Components

  • Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Drivers Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraints Analysis

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast by Scenario

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment: Optimistic Scenario

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment: Publisher Scenario

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment, Conservative Scenario

  • Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Optimistic Scenario

  • Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Publisher Scenario

  • Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Conservative Scenario

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: SiC Semiconductor

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast by Scenario

  • Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Optimistic Scenario

  • Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Publisher Scenario

  • Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Conservative Scenario

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: GaN Semiconductor

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast by Scenario

  • Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Optimistic Scenario

  • Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Publisher Scenario

  • Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Conservative Scenario

5. OEM Profiles

  • Tesla: WBG Adoption

  • GM: WBG Adoption

  • Ford: WBG Adoption

  • Lucid: WBG Adoption

  • Rivian: WBG Adoption

6. Supplier Profiles

  • Infineon: WBG Adoption

  • onsemi: WBG Adoption

  • Wolfspeed: WBG Adoption

  • Navitas Semiconductor: WBG Adoption

  • Qorvo: WBG Adoption

  • Odyssey Semiconductor: WBG Adoption

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing SiC and GaN WBG Semiconductor Adoption

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships Between SiC and GaN Semiconductor Suppliers

  • Growth Opportunity 3: WBG Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility Development

8. Next Steps

  • Your Next Steps

  • List of Exhibits

  • Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Ford

  • GM

  • Infineon

  • Lucid

  • Navitas Semiconductor

  • Odyssey Semiconductor

  • onsemi

  • Qorvo

  • Rivian

  • Tesla

  • Wolfspeed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/obmhhh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-analysis-of-wbg-semiconductors-in-power-electronics-applications-for-evs-2023-2030-growing-powertrain-electrification-to-improve-power-density-and-efficiency-301788169.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • Biden Has Limited Options to Respond to OPEC+’s Oil Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s surprise move to cut 1 million barrels a day of oil production is poised to raise US fuel prices just as President Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign. He has a limited range of options with which to respond.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War

  • ChatGPT will quickly handle at least half of the tasks of financial investment jobs, researchers predict

    New research takes a look at how generative A.I. will impact the U.S. labor market.

  • KFC, Other Chains Hunt for Elusive 4-Pound Chicken

    The growing popularity of crispy chicken sandwiches has left restaurants chasing a relatively rare bird: small chickens. Restaurant companies, including KFC and Chick-fil-A Inc., have come to prize chickens that weigh about 4 pounds, a slimmer bird than the big-breasted varieties that have come to dominate the U.S. chicken industry. “What happened was the chicken sandwich…it just became much tougher for us to find that small bird,” said Dan Shapiro, chief executive of food-service chain Krispy Krunchy Foods.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blas

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for April 3rd

    BLDE, AEM and BBWI have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on April 3, 2023.

  • China's rare earths industry has a raw materials problem

    China may already dominate the world’s supply chains of rare earth metals. Even so, it is increasingly worried about securing enough raw materials to feed its vast industrial appetite.

  • Exclusive-Russia shifts to Dubai benchmark in Indian oil deal - sources

    Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft and India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp agreed to use the Asia-focused Dubai oil price benchmark in their latest deal to deliver Russian oil to India, three sources familiar with the deal said. The decision by the two state-controlled companies to abandon the Europe-dominated Brent benchmark is part of a shift of Russia's oil sales towards Asia after Europe shunned Russian oil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

  • Micron Gets Caught in U.S.-China Crossfire

    China’s investigation into the computer-memory maker has sparked fears that Beijing is finally striking back at U.S. chip companies.

  • Liz Weston: Will you face a tax bomb in retirement?

    The money you’re stuffing into your 401(k) and other retirement accounts has to be withdrawn someday. If you’re not strategic about how you save, you could face unnecessarily high tax bills and inflated Medicare premiums in retirement — plus, you could be saddling your heirs with higher taxes. “You do not want to be in the position as some clients are that all of their funds are inside of a tax-deferred account,” says Pam Ladd, senior manager of personal financial planning at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

  • US sales at top automakers rise on improving inventory, Toyota struggles

    General Motors Co, which replaced Toyota as the top U.S. automaker in 2022, posted a 17.6% rise in first-quarter auto sales. "We gained significant market share in the first quarter, pricing was strong, inventories are in very good shape, and we sold more than 20,000 EVs (electric vehicles) in a quarter for the first time," GM Executive Vice President Steve Carlisle said in a statement.

  • How Long Will $3 Million Last Me in Retirement?

    How long $3 million will last in retirement depends on your spending habits and investment returns. While your spending habits are largely under your control, some costs such as healthcare expenses are not perfectly predictable. Likewise, while you can probably … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $3 Million Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bosses who want their workers to be more productive are better off sharing their salary than forcing them back to office

    Workers who can see a clear path to better pay can make all the difference in their output.

  • McDonald’s Temporarily Shuts U.S. Offices as Chain Prepares for Layoff Notices

    The fast-food company is expected to notify workers of their job status virtually. The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring.

  • Several Honda models, Jeep Wranglers among 393,000 recalled cars this week. Check recalls here.

    Honda recalled more than 330,000 vehicles because the side-view mirrors may fall off while Chrysler said its Jeep Wranglers could leak fuel.

  • 10 Largest Beverage Companies

    With PepsiCo at the top of the pile, these are the 10 largest beverage companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Oil producers' cuts could boost gasoline prices, help Russia

    Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia said they're cutting supplies of crude — again. This time, the decision was a surprise and is underlining worries about where the global economy might be headed. Russia is joining in by extending its own cuts for the rest of the year.

  • McDonald’s Is Preparing Layoffs. It’s a Big Week for the U.S. Jobs Market.

    McDonald's is temporarily closing its U.S. offices, and telling corporate employees to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can communicate layoff decisions remotely, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Oil surges, Dow gains, tech sinks: Stock market news today

    A move higher in oil prices, a mega merger in the media space, and more bad news from the U.S. manufacturing sector offered investors a mixed picture early Monday to start the second quarter of the year.